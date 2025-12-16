Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: December 16, 2025, 10:58 AM
A rescue volunteer was arrested yesterday, December 15, in Bangkok after a girl reported an alleged assault that took place nearly a decade ago at a temple in the Phra Khanong area.

Yesterday, police from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested 45 year old Phichit, also known as Dum, under an arrest warrant issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court. The arrest took place at a residence in Khlong Toei, Bangkok, and he was charged with committing a sexual act against a child under the age of thirteen.

The case stems from an incident in 2016, when the suspect, working as a volunteer rescue worker, began assisting at a temple in the Phra Khanong area. He earned trust from monks and locals, but was later accused of taking advantage of a 5 year old girl, who was studying in kindergarten.

She was the grandniece of the temple’s abbot and had been temporarily placed in the temple’s care while her parents worked in another province.

Khaosod reported that the alleged incident occurred while the abbot was out on an early morning alms gathering, leaving the child alone in the monk’s quarters with the suspect.

After the incident, the suspect allegedly warned the child not to speak about it, or she would be harmed. Out of fear, she stayed silent for over nine years, during which the suspect continued to work in the area as a volunteer.

The girl reportedly became fearful of others and isolated herself to avoid social interaction.

At the age of 13, she decided to inform her guardians. The family sought assistance from a social welfare foundation, which then helped them report the matter to Phra Khanong Police Station. This led to the issuance of the arrest warrant and the suspect’s eventual arrest.

During questioning, Phichit denied all allegations, but officers remained unconvinced and proceeded to transfer him to Phra Khanong Police Station for legal action.

In another arrest, police arrested a Thai monk in the Isaan province of Bueng Kan for sexually abusing four young novices and attempting to conceal the matter by offering the victims money.

