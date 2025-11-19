Hitchhiking tourist gets surprise lift from Thai immigration officers (video)

A tourist hitchhiking in Thailand ended up catching a ride with immigration officers, leading to a humorous encounter that was later shared on social media.

The video, posted on TikTok, shows the tourist beaming as he gets picked up on the roadside, unaware of the surprise that awaits. As it turns out, the vehicle he flagged down was no ordinary ride — it belonged to Thai immigration.

With no other passengers onboard, the tourist joked about receiving “VIP treatment” as officers double-locked the doors for “maximum safety.” The clip captures the moment he realises what kind of lift he’s landed, making for a hilariously awkward, but safe, experience.

“He asked to take me, but before getting out, he asked to see my passport and visa,” the traveller wrote in the video caption.

Despite the initial tension, the encounter ended on a positive note. The tourist later added that Thais are always kind, even immigration officers.

“Just letting me get a ride is enough. I’ll find my own accommodation,” he joked, poking fun at his spontaneous adventure.

The post has since gone viral, drawing laughs and light-hearted comments from netizens amused by the unexpected situation. While some praised the tourist’s laid-back attitude, others joked that it’s the kind of “Thai welcome” only a hitchhiker could stumble into, according to the BKKWheels Facebook page.

The man’s hitchhiking escapades appear to be part of a series documenting his travels across Thailand, offering viewers a mix of local charm, travel tips, and light-hearted misadventures.

In similar news, a French tourist’s journey to Koh Tao turned into an unexpected adventure after he mistakenly travelled to Doi Tao in Chiang Mai due to a mix-up in directions. Still determined to reach Surat Thani, he began hitchhiking south and managed to catch a ride with a cabbage truck driver heading through central Thailand.