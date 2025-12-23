Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 23, 2025, 5:03 PM
93 1 minute read
Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia | Thaiger
Photo via Bangkok Post

Key insights from the news

  • Four orangutans, two males and two females, rescued from wildlife trafficking in Thailand, are set to be flown back to Indonesia on December 23, marking a significant wildlife repatriation effort.
  • The orangutans were intercepted in Chumphon province and Bangkok earlier this year, with one not surviving the trafficking ordeal, and have been cared for by Thailand's DNP.
  • Final health checks confirmed the orangutans' fitness for travel, with specific arrangements made to minimize their stress during the flight to Jakarta.
  • This repatriation aligns with CITES regulations and highlights strong cooperation between Thailand and Indonesia in combating illegal wildlife trade and promoting conservation efforts.

Four orangutans rescued in Thailand are set to be flown back to Indonesia today, December 23, marking a rare cross-border wildlife repatriation effort between the two Southeast Asian nations.

The four orangutans, two males and two females, were rescued in separate wildlife trafficking cases earlier this year. Three were intercepted in Chumphon province in January, and the fourth was recovered during a sting in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district in May. Another orangutan involved in the Bangkok case did not survive.

The animals had been under the care of Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), which housed them at Wildlife Rescue Centre No. 3 in Ratchaburi province.

Four rescued orangutans at Wildlife Rescue Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand
Photo via Khaosod

The orangutans, named Jay, Raikhing, Noon and Bow by Thai officials, underwent final health checks over the weekend, with Indonesian and Thai veterinarians confirming they were fit to travel. To minimise stress, the two males will be transported in separate crates, while the two females will share one during the flight.

Multiple sources confirm that the animals will depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport on a Garuda Indonesia flight bound for Jakarta, where they will be received by Indonesian wildlife authorities and eventually returned to their native habitat. This repatriation follows protocols under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which lists orangutans in Appendix I, prohibiting all commercial international trade in the species.

Both governments described this latest operation as a reflection of strong bilateral cooperation in tackling the illegal wildlife trade and upholding international conservation standards. Representatives from the Indonesian Embassy and Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry were present in Ratchaburi to oversee preparations.

Thai and Indonesian officials pose together after finalising orangutan repatriation in Ratchaburi
Photo via Khaosod

In a separate rewilding effort, conservationists released four Indo-Pacific leopard sharks off Koh Maiton in Thailand’s first endangered shark rewilding project. The effort is part of the StAR Project which is an international collective of aquariums, NGOs, governments, academics, and local communities dedicated to scalable shark and ray rewilding.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia | Thaiger Thailand News

Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia

31 minutes ago
Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani

1 hour ago
Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail

2 hours ago
Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home

3 hours ago
Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers

4 hours ago
Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village

4 hours ago
Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026) | Thaiger Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026)

6 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident

6 hours ago
Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino | Thaiger Thailand News

Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino

7 hours ago
Chulalongkorn University hosts Bhutan’s King and Queen for honorary degrees | Thaiger Education

Chulalongkorn University hosts Bhutan’s King and Queen for honorary degrees

7 hours ago
Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old

8 hours ago
Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute

8 hours ago
Cambodia claims Buakaw is a Cambodian citizen | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia claims Buakaw is a Cambodian citizen

24 hours ago
Korat prisoner tries to flee interrogation, ends up in hospital instead | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Korat prisoner tries to flee interrogation, ends up in hospital instead

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya over large Pod K production | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya over large Pod K production

1 day ago
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found dead in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found dead in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Chinese man allegedly steals bag from Thai woman at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man allegedly steals bag from Thai woman at Bangkok airport

1 day ago
Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout

1 day ago
Viral sign outlines ID policy for applicants with changed appearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral sign outlines ID policy for applicants with changed appearance

1 day ago
Condo residents protest after juristic manager turns rooftop into dog farm | Thaiger Thailand News

Condo residents protest after juristic manager turns rooftop into dog farm

1 day ago
CCTV trail points to coordinated hit in killing of Phatthalung village headman | Thaiger Thailand News

CCTV trail points to coordinated hit in killing of Phatthalung village headman

1 day ago
Bangkok fire kills man and over 10 cats in midnight blaze | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fire kills man and over 10 cats in midnight blaze

1 day ago
16 year old app-based rider fatally stabbed after road dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

16 year old app-based rider fatally stabbed after road dispute

1 day ago
Realsmart positions AI at the core of its 2026 growth strategy | Thaiger Thailand News

Realsmart positions AI at the core of its 2026 growth strategy

1 day ago
Thai worker killed in gas explosion during welding works in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai worker killed in gas explosion during welding works in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 23, 2025, 5:03 PM
93 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.