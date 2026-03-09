Two arrested after luxury watches stolen in Pattaya home break-in

Two Thai men were arrested today, March 9, over a burglary at a home in Pattaya’s Phra Tamnak area after a break-in reported on March 2, with luxury watches worth more than 6.4 million baht reported stolen.

The suspects, identified as 26 year old Kritsaphong and 28 year old Nakarin, were taken into custody by Pattaya City Police.

The pair were linked to a burglary at a luxury home in the Phra Tamnak area, where two intruders allegedly climbed a wall to enter the property.

The complaint was filed on March 2 by 30 year old Natthaporn, who reported the theft to police alongside her foreign husband and their daughter. She told investigators that two offenders wore balaclavas and took several valuables from the home.

The stolen items included a Patek Philippe watch valued at about 6 million baht and a Rolex watch valued at about 400,000 baht, with police putting the total loss at more than 6.4 million baht.

After the report was made, investigators said they checked the scene and nearby CCTV footage. This led them to a suspected vehicle believed to have been used in the offence and for the escape, as well as clothing worn on the day of the burglary.

Officers later arrested the two suspects at a house in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, after tracing them through follow-up enquiries.

During questioning, both men reportedly confessed and told police they sold the stolen items to fund their personal expenses, reported เรารักพัทยา.

The Rolex watch was sold in Bangkok for 55,000 baht, while the Patek Philippe watch was sold to a second-hand shop in Pattaya for 110,000 baht, officers said.

Police later checked the shop and found the Patek Philippe watch, which is now being processed for formal seizure before it is returned to the owner.

The two suspects were taken back to the scene to re-enact the alleged offence. They face a charge of jointly committing theft in a dwelling at night and have been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.

In a separate incident, in Bangkok, an air conditioning technician allegedly stole a customer’s Rolex watch worth about 250,000 baht and pawned it the next day for 80,000 baht.

The victim said the Rolex was left on a desk during an air conditioning service visit, and CCTV showed nobody entered or left the room during the incident apart from the four hired technicians.