Army monitors Cambodian-side forest fire, says security unaffected

Yesterday, February 16, the Royal Thai Army said it was closely monitoring reports of forest burning on the Cambodian side opposite Chong Bok, Phra Wihan and Chong Khana, adding that the situation is not a cause for concern.

Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree said local units had reported forest burning in Cambodia, confirming that the blaze did not originate from Thailand.

Whether the burning was carried out for military purposes or for agricultural activity is still unconfirmed, and the army was reviewing information from all angles, he said.

He said heat from the fire in some areas could raise the risk of detonations involving leftover ammunition and explosive objects. Because of that risk, relevant units have increased caution and are following strict safety measures.

Maj. Gen. Winthai stressed that the current situation has not affected security operations and remains not a cause for concern.

Addressing separate reports of sounds resembling gunfire, he said investigations had not found any clashes or use of weapons.

He said the Army Commander-in-Chief, after inspecting operations and visiting injured personnel, had told units in the area to fortify defensive positions and operational bases to improve safety and ensure readiness, particularly if contingency plans need to be activated.

The spokesperson added that all units have also been told to carry out duties with the highest level of caution due to the presence of landmines, which are believed to remain in significant numbers across multiple operational areas.

He concluded by acknowledging that landmines continue to be a major obstacle to work in the area to a considerable extent, but said this has not weakened the commitment of border defence forces to carry out their duties.

In similar news, following the release of unofficial election results, locals in border districts, particularly in Buriram, say they are hopeful that Anutin will deliver on a key campaign promise to reinforce national security and prevent future Cambodian incursions, especially by constructing a permanent border fence.