Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 12, 2026, 1:47 PM
140 1 minute read
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: สวท.สระแก้ว

Thai rangers in Sa Kaeo arrested three Chinese men yesterday evening, February 11, after they were found illegally crossing into Thailand from Cambodia through a natural path in Aranyaprathet district, reportedly intending to seek business opportunities in Bangkok.

According to a report from the Burapha Task Force, Aranyaprathet rangers intensified patrols along the Thai-Cambodian border and intercepted the group at around 6.30pm near a sugarcane field in Phan Suek subdistrict, approximately 120 metres from the border.

Officers from Ranger Company 1204 were conducting routine patrol operations aimed at preventing illegal activities in the area when they detected the three men entering Thailand via a natural passage.

Photo via Facebook: สวท.สระแก้ว

All three individuals are Chinese nationals and were apprehended on entry.

During initial questioning, the men said they had travelled from Cambodia, where they previously operated a medium-sized retail business, before illegally entering Thailand in search of a location to open a shop in Bangkok. One of the detainees also planned to return to China.

The three men told authorities they had paid Cambodian nationals 5,000 yuan (approximately 22,560 baht) each to facilitate their journey. No guide or smuggler was found at the time of arrest.

Rangers escorted the three suspects to the Ranger Company 1204 command unit for further questioning in coordination with Sa Kaeo Immigration officials.

Related Articles
Photo via Facebook: สวท.สระแก้ว

They were later handed over to investigators at Khlong Nam Sai Police Station to face legal proceedings in accordance with Thai law.

Officers said patrol measures along the border have been strengthened to prevent further illegal crossings, reported Amarin TV.

In a similar case, the Eastern Border Security Force intercepted three suspicious individuals hiding in a forest in Aranyaprathet district, and identified them as undocumented immigrants of American, Indian and Chinese nationality.

The Chinese national admitted involvement in a call centre scam and said he was travelling to Myawaddy, Myanmar. Officers also seized 1,000 mobile SIM cards believed to be destined for an employer there.

Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.