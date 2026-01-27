Pregnant woman saves pet cat from python in Nakhon Nayok

Chattarin Siradakul January 27, 2026, 3:59 PM
Pregnant woman saves pet cat from python in Nakhon Nayok | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

A pregnant woman in Nakhon Nayok yesterday, January 26, risked her safety to save her cat from the grip of a four-metre-long python after discovering the attack behind her family home.

The incident occurred yesterday, January 26, at a house in Moo 2, Hin Tang subdistrict, Mueang district. The 27 year old woman, who is five months pregnant, acted swiftly after hearing unusual sounds coming from the back of the property, where the family keeps chickens.

Alarmed by the commotion, her parents rushed outside and witnessed a shocking scene, a four-metre-long python had wrapped its thick body around the family’s two year old male cat, Naruto.

The snake’s coils constricted tightly around the cat, which lay limp and lifeless without a single sign of movement.

Despite being pregnant, the woman did not hesitate to approach the snake and began carefully pulling its coils away from the cat using her bare hands, a decision that ultimately saved its life.

Pregnant woman rescues cat from python attack in Nakhon Nayok backyard
Photo from Thairath

Although the family initially believed Naruto had already died, the cat slowly began to show signs of life and eventually regained consciousness, bringing relief to everyone at the scene.

Dailynews reported that the python, which had likely been drawn by the chickens in the yard, was later captured and placed into a fertiliser sack before being released back into the wild.

Pregnant woman rescues cat from python attack in Nakhon Nayok backyard
Photo from Dailynews

In a similar incident back in August, a five-metre-long python gave a Thai pet owner the fright of her life after crashing through the ceiling into a room full of prized Scottish Fold cats in Nonthaburi. Armed with a snake-catching pole, the rescue team looped the reptile’s head and secured it before packing it into a sack. It was later released into a distant natural area, far from human settlements.

