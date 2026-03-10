Thai man opens fire on Krabi road after seeing wife with another man

A Thai man fired shots on a road outside a hospital in Krabi yesterday afternoon, March 9, in jealous rage. A nearby parked car was shot, but no injuries were reported.

The shooting happened at about 1.30pm on Phet Kasem Road outside Ao Luek Hospital. Officers from Ao Luek Police Station were called to investigate after the suspect, identified only as C, fled on a motorcycle.

Police said they found nine 9mm bullet casings scattered across the road. One round struck a car parked about 200 metres from the scene, damaging the front wheel. The driver, Kanokporn Intarachood, was not hurt.

Kanokporn told police she had parked on the roadside when she heard several loud bangs, which she initially believed were firecrackers. She then heard something hit her vehicle and decided not to get out of the car.

A grocery shop owner in the area told police she heard the gunfire and went to look, but the suspect had already left.

Police conducted further investigation into the shooting and found that it was driven by jealousy. Investigators said C travelled to the area with a friend to look for his wife.

According to police, C saw his wife with another man and watched her get into a sedan outside the hospital. C then approached the sedan’s driver and knocked on the window. Police said the driver did not respond and drove away quickly, after which C became angry and fired at the car.

Officers said they are gathering evidence and preparing to seek an arrest warrant for C.

In a separate case reported in January, an uninvolved Thai woman and two teenagers were injured in a shooting on a road in Bangkok that was linked to a dispute between two groups of students. The woman, who was seated in the front passenger seat of an SUV, was shot in the arm. Two other bullets hit her car.

Another similar incident was reported on an expressway in Bangkok in December last year when a Thai sedan driver was fatally shot. The gunman was another motorist, driving a Toyota Alphard. He confessed after his arrest that he was angry when the victim cut him off in the front before reaching a toll gate.