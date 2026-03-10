2 Russian women caught on CCTV taking pet cat from Phuket man

Published: March 10, 2026, 9:35 AM
269 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ Veerapong Santanoo

A Thai man in Phuket accused two Russian women of stealing his pet cat from his home, while the women denied the accusation, saying they only carried it back to feed it before returning it.

The cat’s owner, Veerapong Santanoon, posted a video on his Facebook account yesterday, March 8, showing him confronting one of the women and demanding the cat back. He shared the clip with a caption that read…

“A visa-free tourist stole the cat from my home. I would introduce them to a Thai [homemade] gun if they were men, but they are not. #VisaFree #Russian #StealingCat.”

In the footage, two foreign women, reported to be Russian nationals, were seen leaving Veerapong’s home. One woman was shown carrying the cat as they crossed a road and walked into a nearby home in Smile Villa Village, Bang Jo sub-district, Thalang district, Phuket.

Veerapong also included older footage of the cat when it was younger to confirm his ownership. He said his family has been caring for the cat and further added that the feline is allowed to walk around the house. He insisted it would not be possible to mistake it for a stray, as the cat stayed within his family’s residential area.

Russian women accused of stealing cat in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Veerapong Santanoo

Veerapong said he repeatedly rang the bell at the women’s home, but they initially hesitated to meet him or return the cat. He said one of the women later came out carrying the cat and handed it back.

In the video, the woman is heard telling Veerapong she did not steal the cat and claimed she planned to return it after feeding it. Veerapong rejected the explanation and repeatedly said “No, no, no” as he walked away.

At the end of the clip, Veerapong described the incident as another negative example linked to Thailand’s visa-free scheme. He said many foreign tourists visit Thailand without causing problems, but some create issues.

He also said he spoke with locals in the same village who claimed that the two women were known “troublemakers” in the community.

Foreign women deny stealing pet cat from local in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Veerapong Santanoo

The incident follows a similar case reported in July last year, when a foreign man was captured on a restaurant’s CCTV camera in Phuket taking a pet cat and leaving by taxi. The restaurant owner later posted on social media seeking help identifying the man and recovering the animal.

That case drew debate online, with some commenters saying the cat owner should have kept the animal inside rather than allowing it to roam. They suggested the foreign man may not have intended to steal the cat and may have been trying to care for it.

