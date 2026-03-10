Thai girl named Metallica goes viral, passport poses no problems

A Thai girl’s unusual given name, Metallica, has gone viral after a Facebook page confirmed yesterday, March 9, that she is able to obtain a passport without any issue.

In the post by Headbangkok, the page described her as “the coolest-named girl in Thailand: Metallica” and said the page had previously featured her story.

It added that there had been a debate at the time about whether writing her name in English as “Metallica” might prevent her from getting a passport.

Headbangkok said the issue has now been settled, stating she can get a passport “without any problem”. The page said the update came directly from the girl’s father, who wanted it shared publicly.

The Facebook account also suggested the name could inspire others, adding that it may lead to children being named after bands such as Slayer, Iron Maiden, Sleep Token or Saosin in the future.

The post prompted a mix of joking and critical responses in the comments.

Some readers joked about giving children band-inspired names. One wrote they were waiting to name a child “Prapharot (Paparoach)”, while another suggested “Mekhadet (Megadeath)”.

Other comments focused on spelling and pronunciation. One asked why it was spelt differently, saying they

thought it would be the Thai name “Lika”, but it appeared as “Rika”. Another criticised what they saw as forcing the letter L (ล) to be read as R (ร).

However, several replies raised privacy concerns about sharing private information about a child online. One comment asked whether a child’s personal details should be published at all, even if parents consent, arguing it could still be unsafe.

Another urged the page to censor identifying information, including the date of birth, surname and the child’s face, saying it was a suggestion made out of concern for personal data protection.