Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

Following the release of unofficial election results today, February 9, residents in Buriram province along the Cambodian border expressed renewed hope that long-standing security concerns might finally be addressed.

According to early tallies, the Bhumjaithai Party has secured nearly 200 Parliamentary seats, including both constituency and party-list MPs. The People’s Party came in second with 116 seats, followed by Pheu Thai with 76, Kla Tham with 57, and the Democrat Party with 22.

With Bhumjaithai now breaking the People’s Party’s tow, party leader Anutin Charnvirakul is seen as a strong contender to return as prime minister, having previously held the position for a three-month term, following Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s ousting from office.

Locals in border districts, particularly in Buriram’s Ban Kruat district, say they are hopeful that Anutin will deliver on a key campaign promise to reinforce national security and prevent future Cambodian incursions, especially by constructing a permanent border fence, a solution they have long asked for.

Suwat, a 52 year old resident of Ban Kruat, shared his frustration, noting he had been forced to evacuate multiple times in the past due to cross-border violence. He criticised the government’s previous compensation scheme, saying the 5,000 baht provided was insufficient for those affected.

When asked whether another clash was likely, he replied that it seemed inevitable but hoped this time the government would respond more decisively and push the front line deeper into Cambodian-held territory to weaken enemy firepower.

Nitcharin, a 48 year old mechanic in the same district, echoed these concerns. He argued that compensation should be provided per individual rather than per household, at least for those aged 20 and above.

He called on the next government to prioritise border issues before tackling the economy, noting the two are deeply interconnected.

Based on conversations with local military personnel, he said Cambodian forces frequently provoke incidents, and if a third clash occurs, he would support a full military advance without restriction until Cambodia backs down.

Still, above all else, he and others in the area hope to see one campaign promise kept: the construction of a proper border fence, reported DailyNews.

