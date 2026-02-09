Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 9, 2026, 3:42 PM
363 2 minutes read
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Amarin TV

Following the release of unofficial election results today, February 9, residents in Buriram province along the Cambodian border expressed renewed hope that long-standing security concerns might finally be addressed.

According to early tallies, the Bhumjaithai Party has secured nearly 200 Parliamentary seats, including both constituency and party-list MPs. The People’s Party came in second with 116 seats, followed by Pheu Thai with 76, Kla Tham with 57, and the Democrat Party with 22.

With Bhumjaithai now breaking the People’s Party’s tow, party leader Anutin Charnvirakul is seen as a strong contender to return as prime minister, having previously held the position for a three-month term, following Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s ousting from office.

PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Locals in border districts, particularly in Buriram’s Ban Kruat district, say they are hopeful that Anutin will deliver on a key campaign promise to reinforce national security and prevent future Cambodian incursions, especially by constructing a permanent border fence, a solution they have long asked for.

Suwat, a 52 year old resident of Ban Kruat, shared his frustration, noting he had been forced to evacuate multiple times in the past due to cross-border violence. He criticised the government’s previous compensation scheme, saying the 5,000 baht provided was insufficient for those affected.

Buriram residents Suwat and Nitcharin speak about border conflict
Photo via Amarin TV

When asked whether another clash was likely, he replied that it seemed inevitable but hoped this time the government would respond more decisively and push the front line deeper into Cambodian-held territory to weaken enemy firepower.

Nitcharin, a 48 year old mechanic in the same district, echoed these concerns. He argued that compensation should be provided per individual rather than per household, at least for those aged 20 and above.

Related Articles
Buriram residents Suwat and Nitcharin speak about border conflict
Photo via Amarin TV

He called on the next government to prioritise border issues before tackling the economy, noting the two are deeply interconnected.

Based on conversations with local military personnel, he said Cambodian forces frequently provoke incidents, and if a third clash occurs, he would support a full military advance without restriction until Cambodia backs down.

Still, above all else, he and others in the area hope to see one campaign promise kept: the construction of a proper border fence, reported DailyNews.

In similar news, an official investigation was launched after a Thai woman publicly complained in a video that a sub-district chief candidate in Buriram province failed to pay her the promised 500 baht for her vote in the recent local election. The woman did not reveal the identity of the candidate in the clip.

Latest Thailand News
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

2 hours ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

3 hours ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

3 hours ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

4 hours ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

4 hours ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

4 hours ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

5 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island

5 hours ago
Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash

6 hours ago
Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct

7 hours ago
Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket

8 hours ago
Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman

9 hours ago
Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election | Thaiger Politics News

Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election

9 hours ago
Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom

9 hours ago
Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election

10 hours ago
Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked

11 hours ago
Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme

1 day ago
Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions

1 day ago
Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

1 day ago
Court extension sought after elephant&#8217;s death during relocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

1 day ago
Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border

1 day ago
Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot

1 day ago
Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found | Thaiger Thailand News

Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found

1 day ago
Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 9, 2026, 3:42 PM
363 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.