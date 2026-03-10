Malaysian research house suspends AirAsia X call as jet fuel prices surge

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 10, 2026, 2:08 PM
237 2 minutes read
Malaysian research house suspends AirAsia X call as jet fuel prices surge | Thaiger
An AirAsia X flight taking off | Photo via AirAsia Newsroom

BIMB Research, a Malaysian research house that publishes equity and sector reports, has suspended its call on AirAsia X Bhd (AAX), just two weeks after initiating coverage, citing growing concerns in the aviation sector linked to sharp fuel price moves.

The firm said major jet kerosene benchmarks have risen 53% to 54% since last Friday’s close, shortly before the US–Israel war with Iran, and that volatility has been extreme.

It added that Singapore jet kerosene has surged 54% from last Friday’s close to US$145.80 per barrel and reached an intraday high of US$193.80 per barrel, which it described as a historical high.

“The speed and magnitude of this move are unprecedented in recent aviation history. The developments in the oil market are extraordinary, even compared with the 2008 global financial crisis, the European debt crisis and the Covid-19 crisis.”

It noted that AirAsia X carries no fuel hedges, meaning it absorbs any fuel cost surge in full.

BIMB Research said its financial year 2026 (FY26) forecast assumed jet fuel at US$96 per barrel, with every US$1 per barrel increase reducing earnings by roughly 7%, all else being equal.

“With jet fuel rising by roughly US$45 per barrel in four days, the entire cost equation has shifted dramatically. In practical terms, it is difficult to see airlines making money this week, except for the minority that entered this period with meaningful fuel hedges.”

Related Articles
Malaysian research house suspends AirAsia X call as jet fuel prices surge | News by Thaiger
An AirAsia X flight in the skies | Photo via byeangel/Wikipedia Commons

The research house said a fuel surcharge is expected to be announced imminently, in line with management’s indication.

“Our estimates suggest that every RM1 increase in FY26 unit revenue per passenger boosts earnings by roughly 13%. But offsetting the recent fuel spike would require fares to rise by about RM24 per passenger, equivalent to roughly 7.5% above FY25’s average fare, which we view as difficult to achieve immediately.”

BIMB Research said airlines can manage high fuel prices, but that extreme fuel price volatility is harder to absorb. It added that seats being flown were largely sold weeks or months ago when fuel prices were far lower.

“Airlines, therefore, face a mismatch where revenues are fixed while fuel costs surge, leaving little scope to recover losses on already-sold inventory,” it said.

The firm cautioned that if elevated fuel prices persist, AirAsia X is likely to face material earnings pressure in the coming quarters.

Latest Thailand News
Thai actress&#8217;s husband allegedly swindles 1.3 billion baht in crypto scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress’s husband allegedly swindles 1.3 billion baht in crypto scam

22 minutes ago
Motorcycle taxi rider alleges app rider punched her in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi rider alleges app rider punched her in Pattaya

30 minutes ago
Malaysian research house suspends AirAsia X call as jet fuel prices surge | Thaiger Aviation News

Malaysian research house suspends AirAsia X call as jet fuel prices surge

1 hour ago
Thai man opens fire on Krabi road after seeing wife with another man | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man opens fire on Krabi road after seeing wife with another man

2 hours ago
Government assures no oil shortage amid fuel measures review | Thaiger Thailand News

Government assures no oil shortage amid fuel measures review

2 hours ago
Chon Buri bar worker accuses Chinese man of attempted abduction | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri bar worker accuses Chinese man of attempted abduction

3 hours ago
Bangkok Bank’s new minimum balance rule faces criticism online | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok Bank’s new minimum balance rule faces criticism online

4 hours ago
Phuket restaurant owner sparks debate for refusing serve to Israeli man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner sparks debate for refusing serve to Israeli man

4 hours ago
Thai girl named Metallica goes viral, passport poses no problems | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl named Metallica goes viral, passport poses no problems

5 hours ago
6 injured after boat-towing truck crashes into tuk tuk and massage shop in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

6 injured after boat-towing truck crashes into tuk tuk and massage shop in Phuket

5 hours ago
2 Russian women caught on CCTV taking pet cat from Phuket man | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Russian women caught on CCTV taking pet cat from Phuket man

6 hours ago
Two arrested after luxury watches stolen in Pattaya home break-in | Thaiger Thailand News

Two arrested after luxury watches stolen in Pattaya home break-in

22 hours ago
Motorcycle crash victim dies after taken to police station instead of hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Motorcycle crash victim dies after taken to police station instead of hospital

22 hours ago
Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition | Thaiger Thailand News

Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition

23 hours ago
CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse

24 hours ago
Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter

24 hours ago
British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained | Thaiger Thailand News

British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained

1 day ago
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

1 day ago
Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him

1 day ago
Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors

1 day ago
Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

1 day ago
How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026?

1 day ago
Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown

1 day ago
British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large | Thaiger Pattaya News

British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large

1 day ago
Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya

1 day ago
Aviation News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 10, 2026, 2:08 PM
237 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.