Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border

Social activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, known as ‘Gun Jompalang,’ alongside supporters, is asserting Thailand’s territorial claim near the Cambodian border in Trat province, amid escalating tensions.

The planned operation commenced on Friday, involving cranes and forklifts to arrange containers blocking two road access points. These barriers effectively closed entrances to shops and resorts operated by Chinese nationals in areas recently reclaimed by Thailand following its conflict with Cambodia.

Similar operations were previously conducted in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew villages in Sa Kaeo, which authorities reported helped reduce tensions and clarify boundary lines.

During this recent operation, Chinese nationals, Cambodian civilians, and soldiers were seen observing from approximately 100 metres away, behind barbed-wire fencing.

Guntouch, who was present on-site, stated that the aim was to permanently close roads and storefronts in disputed areas, particularly where Chinese businesses and resorts are situated.

He explained that the initiative seeks to prevent further conflicts and ensure a well-defined boundary. Additionally, he has coordinated with the Royal Thai Navy to gather information on Chinese nationals in the area, which has been forwarded to the Chinese embassy for further examination.

Suspicious activities, past provocations, including attacks on Thai soldiers, and the proximity to casinos have raised concerns about potential links to scam networks.

Guntouch also cautioned against approaching or tampering with the containers, emphasizing that the operation prioritizes the safety and stability of Trat residents to avoid repeated evacuations due to border tensions.

Meanwhile, in Sa Kaeo, Royal Thai Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree led a press tour in Ban Nong Chan to examine land plots reclaimed by Thai forces from Cambodia.

Colonel Chainarong Kasee, Commanding Officer of the 12th Special Task Force, reported that during border clashes from December 8 to 26, Cambodian troops had established bases along Road No 58, with at least 29 bunkers constructed.

Authorities discovered evidence of a call-centre gang in two buildings, seizing 19 mobile phones, four sets of SIM cards, 61 bank account books, and multiple routers during the raid, according to Bangkok Post.