Thai couple hospitalised after taking brain supplements from private clinic

Daughter’s gift turns dangerous as pills trigger severe symptoms

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2025, 5:20 PM
Photo via One 31

A Thai couple were rushed to the hospital on Saturday, November 8, after experiencing chest tightness and difficulty breathing following the consumption of brain dietary supplements from a private clinic in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok.

Samut Prakan Hospital’s emergency centre received a call via the 1669 hotline at around midnight, reporting that the couple were suffering from chest pain and shortness of breath.

Rescue teams arrived at their apartment in Soi Bearing 12, Samrong Nuea district, and provided first aid before transporting them to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

The couple were later identified as 45 year old Krin and 44 year old Khemjira. Both reportedly experienced vomiting, chest pain, rapid breathing, and anxiety.

Their daughter told the medical team that she had recently bought a brain supplement from a private clinic and given it to her parents to try. The couple each took one pill and reportedly developed the symptoms.

Thai couple hospitalised after supplementary
Photo via One 31

The supplement is reported to help improve brain function and is often prescribed for patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, dementia, or memory loss.

Doctors are now monitoring the couple’s condition and investigating whether the symptoms were caused by side effects from the supplement or other contributing factors.

brain supplement led Thai couple to tighness in chest
Photo via Facebook/ สาคร เคเบิลทีวี สมุทรปราการ ฉะเชิงเทรา

In a related story from November 2022, Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public about Gomax Coffee, marketed as a treatment for erectile dysfunction, which contains the prescription drug sildenafil.

Consumption can pose serious health risks, including blindness and heart failure. Authorities are considering legal action against the producers for illegally selling a controlled substance in a food product.

Investigation conducted into brain supplement in Samut Prakan
Photo via Facebook/ สาคร เคเบิลทีวี สมุทรปราการ ฉะเชิงเทรา

Another case involving supplements was reported in Pattaya in July this year, where locals sought an investigation into a scam run by a Middle Eastern national.

Residents claimed he encouraged them to buy expensive supplements that were not authorised by government departments. Some also reported being pickpocketed during the purchases.

