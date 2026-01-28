Stranded whale dies in Satun despite rescue attempts from locals

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 28, 2026, 3:18 PM
Edited photo made with photo from Dailynews

A young whale over five metres long died yesterday, January 27, after straying into shallow waters near a fishing community in Satun, despite repeated attempts by locals to guide it back to deeper sea.

The incident took place in the coastal area of Baan Puyu, where residents discovered the weakened whale struggling near a boat dock in Moo 3 village. Locals attempted to push the whale back into deeper water three times, but the exhausted animal continued to return to the same shallow area, unable to maintain balance.

The whale eventually sustained further injuries from hitting wooden stumps and boat structures.

By around 7pm, the whale had stopped moving and was later declared dead. Overnight tides carried the carcass away, but it was rediscovered the next afternoon in a mangrove canal.

Satun District Chief Theerapong Khumkhieam and local village headman Irfan Yadam arrived at the scene to assess the situation. They were joined by officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and a veterinary team from Trang province, who began an on-site necropsy.

Villagers gather near a stranded whale in shallow waters in Satun
Photo via Dailynews

Preliminary findings identified the animal as a long-snouted female whale, roughly two years old and weighing approximately one tonne. Over 20 people were needed to move the carcass. A large wound was found on its back, which may have contributed to its disorientation and eventual death.

Veterinary teams are now collecting tissue samples and examining the whale’s stomach contents to determine whether illness, fishing-related injuries, or marine pollution played a role.

Dailynews reported that the whale is a protected species under Thai law.

Elders in the community said they had not seen a whale of this kind in decades, noting that only small sharks or dolphins are occasionally spotted in the area.

In similar news, a rare deep-sea whale has been confirmed in Thai waters for the first time after a carcass washed ashore in Chanthaburi, prompting marine experts to investigate its exact species and cause of death.

273 1 minute read

