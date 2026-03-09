Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter

A foreign man was seen in a CCTV footage, stealing a mobile phone of a Thai worker at a bar in Pattaya at about 8pm yesterday, March 8. The victim feared that the images and personal information on the phone would be leaked and misused.

The worker of Utopia bar in Soi Pattaya 6 filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station and provided CCTV footage as evidence. The suspect’s nationality has not been confirmed.

In the video, the suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, black cap, beige shorts and white trainers. He stood at the cashier counter and made an order. He then took a mobile phone that was placed on the counter when the worker was distracted

The victim said she tried to track the phone remotely but could not because the device repeatedly showed as offline.

Speaking to Chalam News, she said her main concern was personal information stored on the phone. She said she feared her photos could be leaked or used inappropriately, and that personal and financial information, as well as social media accounts, could be misused for criminal activity.

She said she hoped the suspect would turn himself in and also asked the online community to help identify the man shown in the CCTV footage.

A similar phone theft was reported in Phuket in February last year, when CCTV from a phone shop in the Chalong area showed a foreign man wearing a vivid pink T-shirt open a display case and take an iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB before leaving. No public update was reported on any arrest or prosecution.

In August last year, another foreign man, reported to be a British national, stole a mobile phone from a Thai woman in Thalang district, Phuket, and attempted to steal her car. He was later arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle from another victim.