Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition

A Thai plastic surgeon defended himself after the patient’s family complained that a man remained unconscious for four days and his condition worsened following nose and chin surgery on March 4.

The complainant, 34 year old Jiraphat, contacted the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive, saying his older brother, 37 year old Ittiphat, is still in critical condition after undergoing surgery at a clinic. Jiraphat said he paid 480,000 baht for the operation.

Jiraphat said his brother trusted the clinic because a well-known Thai celebrity was used as a presenter. He said that after the surgery, the doctor informed him and other family members that Ittiphat was unconscious and unresponsive, had a rapid heartbeat and required a ventilator.

He also claimed Ittiphat later developed myocardial infarction and acute kidney failure. Jiraphat said his brother had been receiving treatment for four days and remained unconscious.

Jiraphat said he wanted the clinic to take responsibility for the case, particularly the medical expenses, which he said had risen to 2 million baht.

Yesterday, March 8, Ramathibodi Hospital plastic surgeon Surawej Numhom posted on Facebook that he spoke with the surgeon in the complaint. Surawej said the surgeon told him the situation differed from what was reported in the news.

According to the surgeon’s account, the procedure went smoothly without complications. He said the reason the patient was kept under observation and intubated was malignant hyperthermia, which Surawej described as a rare and dangerous condition.

The malignant hyperthermia is a rare, life-threatening disorder triggered by inhaled anaesthetics and can be inherited.

The surgeon in question also confirmed that an anaesthesiologist resolved the issue and claimed the patient is now conscious and safe.

Nevertheless, Surawej urged the public to follow updates and further clarification from the attending surgeon and the clinic. As of now, the surgeon who performed the operation and the clinic have not issued an official statement on the matter.