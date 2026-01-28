Rare great hornbill surprises staff near Khao Yai National Park

Municipal officials in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district were treated to a rare sight yesterday, January 27, when a large hornbill appeared near their office building just two kilometres from Khao Yai National Park.

Seksan Sriphoon, a technician at the Moosi Subdistrict Municipality Office, said he was sitting at work when he noticed a large bird perched on a tree branch near the building. Moments later, it flew to a rooftop air conditioning unit.

Seksan quickly called his colleagues to witness the rare encounter, and they identified the bird as a great hornbill, known for its large curved bill and casque. He added that the hornbill appeared unusually tame, showing no fear of people speaking or taking photos nearby.

Hornbills are typically found high in the canopies of large forest trees, especially within protected areas like Khao Yai. Seksan speculated that this individual may have flown out of the park in search of fruit or a nesting site.

In response to the unusual sighting, Chaiya Huayhongthong, head of Khao Yai National Park, confirmed that four species of hornbill are known to inhabit the Dong Phayayen–Khao Yai forest complex: the great hornbill, the oriental pied hornbill, Austen’s brown hornbill, and the wreathed hornbill.

These birds are known for their loud calls and large size, and are a favourite among birdwatchers, reported Dailynews.

Chaiya explained that while hornbills are mostly seen deep in the forest, occasional sightings outside the park are not unusual. They may venture out in search of food such as wild fruits or suitable nesting spots, especially during the breeding season.

Similarly, back in November, a great hornbill was spotted in Chiang Mai’s Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park, marking the first confirmed sighting in over a decade and signalling improved forest health. The rare bird was seen perched high in the treetops near the Fang Hot Springs office.