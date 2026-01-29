Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

A team of Thai researchers has discovered a new species of ant in a rubber plantation near a tourist cave in Trang province. The insect has not been seen again since the area underwent development.

Yesterday, January 28, Dr Weeyawat Jaitrong, senior entomologist and researcher with the National Science Museum of Thailand, confirmed the identification of a previously unknown ant species found in a rubber plantation near Khao Ting Cave in Trang’s Palian district.

The species has been scientifically named Tetraponera sirindhornae Yodprasit, Tasen & Jaitrong, 2025, in honour of Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for her contributions to science, conservation, and biodiversity in Thailand.

The ant, nicknamed Mod Tanoy Thepparat in Thai, is medium-sized and distinguished by a glossy, smooth body and unique morphological traits. Notably, it is the first known species in the genus Tetraponera to have two distinct worker castes, whereas other species in the same genus typically have only one.

Another defining feature is a clearly visible gap between the teeth when the ant closes its mandibles, a trait never before observed in this genus.

Thairath reported that Associate Professor Dr Noparat Buddhakala from Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi, who co-led the study, said the ant was found nesting in a single dry rubber tree branch still hanging on the tree.

Since that initial discovery, no other colonies have been observed. The research team believes the species’ habitat may have been disturbed or lost due to land development and commercial activity near the tourist cave, which now hosts shops and other facilities.

The researchers say the disappearance of the species since its discovery highlights the urgent need to manage tourism and land use in ways that also protect biodiversity. They warned that many rare or newly identified species may be at risk of extinction before their significance is even understood.

In similar news, researchers from Chulalongkorn University have identified three previously unknown plant species during a survey at Phu Kradueng National Park in the northeastern province of Loei.