Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 29, 2026, 5:18 PM
113 1 minute read
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Yodprasit et al., 2025

A team of Thai researchers has discovered a new species of ant in a rubber plantation near a tourist cave in Trang province. The insect has not been seen again since the area underwent development.

Yesterday, January 28, Dr Weeyawat Jaitrong, senior entomologist and researcher with the National Science Museum of Thailand, confirmed the identification of a previously unknown ant species found in a rubber plantation near Khao Ting Cave in Trang’s Palian district.

The species has been scientifically named Tetraponera sirindhornae Yodprasit, Tasen & Jaitrong, 2025, in honour of Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for her contributions to science, conservation, and biodiversity in Thailand.

The ant, nicknamed Mod Tanoy Thepparat in Thai, is medium-sized and distinguished by a glossy, smooth body and unique morphological traits. Notably, it is the first known species in the genus Tetraponera to have two distinct worker castes, whereas other species in the same genus typically have only one.

Close-up of Tetraponera sirindhornae, a new ant species found in Trang
Photo from Yodprasit, K., Tasen, W., Jeenthong, T., Buddhakala, N. & Jaitrong, W. (2025) A New Species of the Ant Genus Tetraponera Smith, 1852 (Hymenoptera: Formicidae: Pseudomyrmecinae) from Thailand. Tropical Natural History, (8), 287–296

Another defining feature is a clearly visible gap between the teeth when the ant closes its mandibles, a trait never before observed in this genus.

Thairath reported that Associate Professor Dr Noparat Buddhakala from Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi, who co-led the study, said the ant was found nesting in a single dry rubber tree branch still hanging on the tree.

Since that initial discovery, no other colonies have been observed. The research team believes the species’ habitat may have been disturbed or lost due to land development and commercial activity near the tourist cave, which now hosts shops and other facilities.

Related Articles

The researchers say the disappearance of the species since its discovery highlights the urgent need to manage tourism and land use in ways that also protect biodiversity. They warned that many rare or newly identified species may be at risk of extinction before their significance is even understood.

In similar news, researchers from Chulalongkorn University have identified three previously unknown plant species during a survey at Phu Kradueng National Park in the northeastern province of Loei.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

24 seconds ago
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

29 minutes ago
Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff | Thaiger Krabi News

Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

1 hour ago
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

1 hour ago
Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

2 hours ago
Travel in Lisa&#8217;s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Travel in Lisa’s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand

3 hours ago
Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search

3 hours ago
Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head

3 hours ago
4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

4 hours ago
A seafood &#038; champagne night at Sole Mio&#8217;s 7th Floor Restaurant | Thaiger Things To Do

A seafood & champagne night at Sole Mio’s 7th Floor Restaurant

4 hours ago
Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband

4 hours ago
Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns

5 hours ago
AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication

6 hours ago
Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya

7 hours ago
BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules | Thaiger Thailand News

BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules

7 hours ago
Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident

7 hours ago
Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket

8 hours ago
Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment

8 hours ago
Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel

8 hours ago
Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station | Thaiger Thailand News

Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station

9 hours ago
Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car

1 day ago
Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker | Thaiger Technology News

Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker

1 day ago
Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 29, 2026, 5:18 PM
113 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.