Israel’s ambassador says Thais should blame Iran for oil prices

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 11, 2026, 10:35 AM
584 1 minute read
Israel’s ambassador says Thais should blame Iran for oil prices | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Israel in Thailand

Israel’s ambassador to Thailand said yesterday, March 10, during a media briefing on the Iran-Israel war that Thais feeling the effects of higher fuel costs should direct their frustration at Iran, citing what she described as its deliberate disruption of energy market stability.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Alona Fisher-Kamm, Israel’s ambassador to Thailand, argued that Iran was intentionally undermining stability in the energy market, and suggested this was a reason for Thai people to be dissatisfied with Tehran.

Thai people should be unhappy with Iran, she said, alleging it had attacked oil sources in Saudi Arabia without any provocation.

Israel’s ambassador says Thais should blame Iran for oil prices
Photo via Israel in Thailand

She claimed that Iran was using every tool at its disposal and showed little concern for global stability or even its own citizens, arguing this left no reason to expect it would take Thailand’s interests into account.

PPTV reported that in a longer response on the economic impact, Fisher-Kamm pointed to attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure as the first reason Thais should be upset with Iran.

She said Iran had chosen to strike an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and insisted it was not a retaliatory move, adding that it was not aimed at US bases or Western nations but at countries around the Gulf.

The ambassador described the strike as unprovoked and said it was aimed specifically at economic targets and infrastructure, adding that those responsible would have known the effects could spread worldwide.

Related Articles
israel iran flag
Photos via Freepik

When asked how long the war with Iran would continue, Fisher-Kamm said it would last for as long as necessary to eliminate what she described as an existential and permanent threat from Iran.

In a separate development, Thailand is preparing to tighten fuel exports and bolster domestic stockpiles, with Energy Minister Attapol Ruekpibul saying that Thailand’s oil reserves and confirmed incoming supply should be enough for about 95 days.

Latest Thailand News
An entire overview of the US-Israel war with Iran &#8211; How does it affect Thailand? | Thaiger Thailand News

An entire overview of the US-Israel war with Iran – How does it affect Thailand?

6 hours ago
Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured

6 hours ago
Almost 500 teenagers gather nightly for street racing in Pattani | Thaiger South Thailand News

Almost 500 teenagers gather nightly for street racing in Pattani

6 hours ago
Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures | Thaiger Thai Law News

Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures

7 hours ago
4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man

7 hours ago
Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket

8 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor

8 hours ago
Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked

9 hours ago
Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend

9 hours ago
Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train

10 hours ago
Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple

10 hours ago
Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo

12 hours ago
Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark | Thaiger Tourism News

Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark

12 hours ago
Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road

13 hours ago
Phuket restaurant owner defends refusal to serve Israeli man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner defends refusal to serve Israeli man

14 hours ago
Koh Chang monkeys falsely accused of stealing foreigner&#8217;s motorcycle key | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Chang monkeys falsely accused of stealing foreigner’s motorcycle key

1 day ago
Trat loan shark arrested for raping 15 year old debtor&#8217;s daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Trat loan shark arrested for raping 15 year old debtor’s daughter

1 day ago
Video shows police-like man demanding cash fine without paperwork | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows police-like man demanding cash fine without paperwork

1 day ago
Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash

1 day ago
Myanmar national arrested over fuel smuggling in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar national arrested over fuel smuggling in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Thai actress&#8217;s husband allegedly swindles 1.3 billion baht in crypto scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress’s husband allegedly swindles 1.3 billion baht in crypto scam

1 day ago
Motorcycle taxi rider alleges app rider punched her in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi rider alleges app rider punched her in Pattaya

1 day ago
Malaysian research house suspends AirAsia X call as jet fuel prices surge | Thaiger Aviation News

Malaysian research house suspends AirAsia X call as jet fuel prices surge

1 day ago
Thai man opens fire on Krabi road after seeing wife with another man | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man opens fire on Krabi road after seeing wife with another man

1 day ago
Government assures no oil shortage amid fuel measures review | Thaiger Thailand News

Government assures no oil shortage amid fuel measures review

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 11, 2026, 10:35 AM
584 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.