Israel’s ambassador says Thais should blame Iran for oil prices

Israel’s ambassador to Thailand said yesterday, March 10, during a media briefing on the Iran-Israel war that Thais feeling the effects of higher fuel costs should direct their frustration at Iran, citing what she described as its deliberate disruption of energy market stability.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Alona Fisher-Kamm, Israel’s ambassador to Thailand, argued that Iran was intentionally undermining stability in the energy market, and suggested this was a reason for Thai people to be dissatisfied with Tehran.

Thai people should be unhappy with Iran, she said, alleging it had attacked oil sources in Saudi Arabia without any provocation.

She claimed that Iran was using every tool at its disposal and showed little concern for global stability or even its own citizens, arguing this left no reason to expect it would take Thailand’s interests into account.

PPTV reported that in a longer response on the economic impact, Fisher-Kamm pointed to attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure as the first reason Thais should be upset with Iran.

She said Iran had chosen to strike an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and insisted it was not a retaliatory move, adding that it was not aimed at US bases or Western nations but at countries around the Gulf.

The ambassador described the strike as unprovoked and said it was aimed specifically at economic targets and infrastructure, adding that those responsible would have known the effects could spread worldwide.

When asked how long the war with Iran would continue, Fisher-Kamm said it would last for as long as necessary to eliminate what she described as an existential and permanent threat from Iran.

In a separate development, Thailand is preparing to tighten fuel exports and bolster domestic stockpiles, with Energy Minister Attapol Ruekpibul saying that Thailand’s oil reserves and confirmed incoming supply should be enough for about 95 days.