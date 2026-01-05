Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

Cambodia seeks international scrutiny as Thailand denies territorial violations

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 5, 2026, 1:15 PM
A week after a ceasefire came into effect along the Thai-Cambodian border, tensions remain high as Cambodia continues to raise allegations of territorial violations, while Thailand firmly rejects the claims and insists all military operations are within its sovereign borders.

On January 4, Cambodian authorities issued a renewed statement accusing Thai forces of encroaching on areas in four provinces. The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to monitor the situation closely, arguing that Thailand had breached Cambodia’s sovereignty despite the ceasefire agreement.

In response, the Royal Thai Army moved quickly to clarify its position. Major General Winthai Suvari, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said Thailand had not occupied any Cambodian territory. He stated that all areas currently under Thai control are clearly within Thailand’s recognised borders.

According to the army, long-standing confusion over border demarcation has contributed to repeated disputes. Thai officials argue that in several locations Cambodia has previously misunderstood the boundary line, leading to encroachment into Thai territory. These actions have included the establishment of military positions, construction of buildings, and the development of civilian settlements on land Thailand considers its own. Photo via Thai Press

Thailand has reportedly lodged hundreds of formal protests through the existing MOU 43 mechanism over the past decades. Military officials said Cambodia now acknowledges that some disputed areas are under Thai sovereignty, though public disagreement continues.

Meanwhile, Cambodian media have reported extensive damage to Chok Chey village in Banteay Meanchey province. Village headman Pen Rithy claimed that nearly all homes were destroyed during the recent fighting, particularly on December 26, the day before the ceasefire. He said more than 3,000 residents remain unable to return due to fencing and barriers installed after the conflict.

Thai authorities have not commented directly on these damage claims but confirmed that security measures remain in place to prevent renewed clashes. They said unexploded ordnance remains a concern in several border areas.

Adding to the tension, Cambodian outlets also reported an incident involving a herd of wild elephants breaching a border fence in Battambang province at 12.20am on January 3. Officials from both sides worked together to guide the animals back into Thai territory. No injuries were reported.

International attention increased after former US President Donald Trump claimed in an interview that he had played a role in halting the Thai-Cambodian conflict. His remarks were met with mixed reactions in the region.

As diplomatic talks continue, Cambodia has urged its media and the public to avoid misinformation. Authorities have warned against unverified reports and manipulated content, stressing that responsible communication is essential to maintaining stability.

Despite the ceasefire, both governments remain on alert as efforts continue to prevent further escalation along the border.

