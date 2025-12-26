Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary

Photo via MGR Online

Key insights from the news

  • Two lions, rescued from an illegal casino in Trat province, Thailand, arrived at the Khao Son Wildlife Breeding Station in Ratchaburi on December 25 after being seized during a raid on December 22.
  • The lions were discovered alongside three Asiatic black bears during an investigation by the Royal Thai Marine Corps, which led to their immediate rescue by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.
  • Upon arrival, the lions showed signs of distress but began to explore their new enclosure by the morning, indicating a gradual adjustment to their safer environment.
  • In a festive gesture, the sanctuary staff named the lions Merry and Christmas to symbolize hope for their future, while health assessments are being conducted to ensure their well-being.

 

Two lions rescued from an illegal casino in eastern Thailand arrived in Ratchaburi in the early hours of Christmas morning, December 25, marking a new chapter in their lives as they adjust to a safer environment.

The male and female lions were seized during a raid at a site known as MOU 43 in Trat province on December 22. The area had been under investigation by the Royal Thai Marine Corps, who discovered the animals, along with three Asiatic black bears, being kept in cages within the premises of a suspected gambling den. Officials immediately alerted the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, which coordinated the rescue and relocation.

While the bears were transferred to the Bang Lamung Wildlife Breeding Station in Chon Buri, the two lions were transported to the Khao Son Wildlife Breeding Station in Ratchaburi’s Chom Bueng district to minimise stress during the move.

The lions arrived at around 3am yesterday, accompanied by a veterinary team from the Office of Conservation Area Administration 2 in Sriracha. According to Khao Son station chief Phakphoom Aramsirirujivet, the animals were visibly shaken upon arrival, showing signs of distress due to the sudden change in environment.

Veterinarians and wildlife officials involved in the rescue and relocation of two lions in Ratchaburi, Thailand
Photo via DNP News

However, by 8am the same morning, the pair had begun exploring their enclosure and responding to their surroundings with noticeably less anxiety. Blood and serum samples have been sent to the Western Veterinary Research and Development Centre in Ratchaburi for a full health assessment. The sanctuary will continue to observe the animals in quarantine and limit human contact to allow for a smooth adjustment.

In the spirit of the festive season, staff at the sanctuary decided to give the lions symbolic new names. The female has been named Merry, and the male Christmas, in celebration of their arrival on December 25 and the hope for a happier future in their new home, CH3 reported.

In related news, researchers from Thailand’s Department of National Parks (DNP) and Duy Tan University in Vietnam have identified a new species of damselfly named Prodasineura sangkhla in the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, Kanchanaburi.

