Thai foreign minister rejects Cambodia territory claim at UNHRC

Thailand’s foreign minister delivered a statement at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva yesterday, February 24, addressing broader challenges and responding to remarks linked to the Thailand-Cambodia border situation.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported today, February 25, on its Facebook page that Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow spoke at the High-Level Segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council at the Palais des Nations, UN Headquarters in Geneva.

Sihasak opened by recalling his time as president of the Human Rights Council more than ten years ago during what he described as a pivotal period for an institutional review.

He said that at a time when multilateralism is facing challenges, countries need to work together to support the Council’s success and efficiency.

The minister also addressed transnational online scams, describing them as a global human rights crisis that persists due to the weak rule of law in the countries where these networks operate.

He said Thailand is on the front line of the impact and leading international efforts to tackle the problem, and will keep pushing global cooperation to dismantle the networks involved.

Later in the statement, the minister responded to remarks made the same day by Cambodia’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs concerning the border situation between Thailand and Cambodia.

He said Cambodia has demonised Thailand through false accusations and distorted narratives.

The conflict occurred after what he described as years of encroachments and repeated provocations, including interference in Thai politics by Cambodia, which he said resulted in indiscriminate attacks and civilian deaths.

It is a tragic episode in the relations between the two neighbouring countries, he said.

The minister also said that Thailand has long had good intentions towards Cambodia. He cited Thailand’s past role in offering refuge to people fleeing conflict, as well as support for humanitarian aid and reconstruction after Cambodia’s civil war.

Thailand’s intention has never been confrontation, and Thailand sees its peace as inseparable from Cambodia’s peace, he stressed.

With a ceasefire in place, Sihasak said Cambodia has continued to internationalise the issue rather than working with Thailand to rebuild trust and move forward as good neighbours. This, he said, undermines prospects for peace.

Regarding Cambodia’s claim that Thailand is seizing territory, the minister rejected the allegation.

Both sides had negotiated and agreed that troops should remain where they were at the time of the ceasefire, pending a final resolution through dialogue, he said.

He also said provocations by Cambodia are continuing, adding that Thai soldiers are still encountering landmines and that shots are still being fired across the border.

Sihasak emphasised that Thailand remains committed to dialogue but also has a duty to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

The Minister ended by asking Cambodia, once again, whether it wishes to choose the path of peace or the path of continued tensions and conflict.

In similar news, just last week, a Thai Facebook page claimed that Cambodian soldiers were deliberately setting fires along the frontline forest areas to obscure visibility and move troops and equipment, amid tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.