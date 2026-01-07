Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 7, 2026, 4:08 PM
95 1 minute read
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger
Photo via Udonthani Update

Key insights from the news

  • A 19-year-old mother and her three-year-old son were abandoned at a playground in Trat province after meeting a 38-year-old man online just days prior.
  • The mother, identified as A, was picked up by the man under the pretense of going out for grilled pork, but he instead took her to his home over 30 kilometers away.
  • After spending the night with the man, he left A and her son at the playground around 3am, expressing surprise at her appearance and her child despite her profile showing them.
  • The incident has raised concerns about the dangers of meeting online strangers, with police investigating the situation and considering potential charges against the man.

 

A 19 year old mother and her three year old son were rescued on January 1 after being abandoned at a playground in Trat province, following a meeting with a man she had met online just days earlier.

Police in Mueang Trat district were alerted to the incident after reports that a young woman and a small child had been left alone at a playground in Nong Samed. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boon Rescue Foundation responded and escorted both to Mueang Trat Police Station.

Police escorted the woman, identified as A, to Chamrak, then worked with Ban Tha Luean officers to reunite her with relatives at a nearby convenience store.

According to A, she had met a 38 year old man through Facebook and had chatted with him for only three days before he offered to pick her up from her house around noon that day. He said he would take her out for grilled pork, but instead drove her to his home in Nong Samed, more than 30 kilometres from her residence.

She said she made it clear she had no intention of engaging in a romantic relationship, reported Udonthani Update.

At around 3am, the man allegedly drove her and her son to a playground and left them there. Before driving off, he reportedly told her she did not look like her pictures and appeared surprised that she had a child, despite her Facebook profile showing unedited photos of herself and her son.

Related Articles

Soon after, someone in the area contacted rescue services, who arrived and ensured both mother and child were safe. Police have not confirmed whether charges will be filed, but the incident has raised concerns over the risks involved in meeting online strangers in person.

In similar news, a Thai woman in Loei province lost two cars and one motorcycle, worth over 1.2 million baht, to a man who moved in with her after just one day of online conversation.

Thaiger QUIZ
Online Meeting Safety Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What date were the mother and son rescued?
  2. 2. Where were the mother and son abandoned?
  3. 3. How long had the mother chatted with the man online before meeting him?
  4. 4. What did the man originally say he would take the mother out for?
  5. 5. How far was the man's home from the mother's residence?
  6. 6. What did the mother clarify to the man?
  7. 7. At what time was the mother and son left at the playground?
  8. 8. What did the man reportedly say before driving off?
  9. 9. What did police do after being alerted to the incident?
  10. 10. What concern does this incident raise?

Latest Thailand News
Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

34 seconds ago
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

21 minutes ago
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

43 minutes ago
Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

1 hour ago
Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years

1 hour ago
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

2 hours ago
Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

3 hours ago
Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya | Thaiger Business News

Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya

5 hours ago
Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here&#8217;s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here’s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you

5 hours ago
Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

5 hours ago
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

6 hours ago
Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong

6 hours ago
South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry

7 hours ago
Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket

7 hours ago
Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week

7 hours ago
Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River

23 hours ago
Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand

23 hours ago
Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school

24 hours ago
Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima

24 hours ago
Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break

1 day ago
Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child

1 day ago
Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park

1 day ago
Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain

1 day ago
New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe | Thaiger Thailand News

New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe

1 day ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 7, 2026, 4:08 PM
95 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.