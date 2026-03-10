6 injured after boat-towing truck crashes into tuk tuk and massage shop in Phuket

Photo via Facebook/ Toon Ban Nondum

A pickup truck towing a speedboat crashed into a parked tuk tuk and a massage shop in Patong, Phuket, yesterday evening, March 9, injuring six people, with one reported to be in critical condition.

The crash happened on Baan Morn Road in Patong sub-district, Kathu district. CCTV footage shared by the owner of a nearby noodle stall showed a red tuk tuk parked outside the massage shop when the pickup struck it and pushed it forward into the shop.

The truck also hit the area outside the business where several customers were sitting. Three pedestrians walking along the road were also affected. In the clip, a foreign man is seen narrowly avoiding injury before running from the scene in fear.

DailyNews reported today, March 10, that six people were injured. Five sustained minor injuries, while one remained in serious condition. All were taken to Patong Hospital after receiving first aid. The identities and nationalities of those injured were not made public.

Truck crashes into massage shop in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Police told media the cause was suspected to be speeding. Officers said the driver was believed to have lost control while travelling at high speed, adding that extra caution is required when towing a speedboat.

Following the footage, locals commenting under the video said similar accidents have previously involved trucks towing boats in the area. One Thai man claimed he saw the same pickup truck crash on the beach road a few days earlier.

Other commenters said drivers often travel at high speeds even when towing boats, and some questioned whether this type of transport is legal under Thai traffic laws.

Six victims injured in Phuket road accident
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

One of the recent road accidents in Phuket occurred on March 3, when a van driver hit and ran over a man in the Thalang district. Security camera footage showed the driver speeding away from the scene, despite the victim having sustained serious injuries.

Despite the story going viral on Thai social media, the driver reportedly failed to turn himself in, leading police to arrest him the next day, March 4. The driver claimed that he was in a hurry to take foreign passengers to Phuket International Airport and therefore did not stop to check on the injured man.

1 victim seriously injured after truck crashes into massage shop in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

6 injured after boat-towing truck crashes into tuk tuk and massage shop in Phuket

