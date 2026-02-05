Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 5, 2026, 8:51 AM
Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines
Edited photo made with photo from DNP

A Thai man was arrested on the evening of February 2 after arriving in Thailand from Manila, when customs and wildlife officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport discovered a live Bengal monitor lizard and an opossum hidden inside his suitcase.

The arrest took place at 7.40pm near Customs Exit B in the international arrivals terminal. The suspect, identified as 35 year old Ratthapong, had travelled on Thai Airways flight TG625.

Officers from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) worked with Suvarnabhumi customs personnel and quarantine staff to inspect his luggage after it passed through an X-ray scan.

Inside the hard-shell wheeled suitcase, officers found both animals concealed along with equipment intended to support their survival during transit, including a portable fan and a power bank.

Bengal monitor and opossum seized from luggage at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via DNP

The items raised immediate concern over the illegal importation of protected wildlife. Officials seized the animals and related equipment on the spot and detained the suspect.

Ratthapong faces multiple charges under Thailand’s Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, including illegal import of protected species, as well as violations of the Customs Act and Animal Epidemics Act for attempting to bring restricted animals into the country without clearance or proper quarantine procedures.

Bengal monitor and opossum seized from luggage at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via DNP

The case has now been handed over to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police for further investigation and legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the rescued animals were transferred to the Wildlife Conservation Office for close examination and care.

DNP News reported that the operation was described as a success in the crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking, emphasising enhanced screening efforts and cross-agency cooperation to enforce international agreements like CITES and protect Thailand’s ecosystems.

In similar news, a woman was arrested at a Phuket night market after being caught offering a protected slow loris to tourists for paid photos, despite past offences. The woman was caught red-handed leading a slow loris towards a tourist for photo ops during a joint operation led by Karon Deputy Mayor Trin Thipmongkol.

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.