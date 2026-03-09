Motorcycle crash victim dies after taken to police station instead of hospital

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 9, 2026, 5:24 PM
Photo via Facebook/ อนุวัต จัดให้

A family is seeking accountability after a rescue team took a Thai woman to a police station instead of a hospital following a motorcycle crash in Bangkok, leaving her to die at the station in February last year.

The case resurfaced after the family of Warissara approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive for assistance. The family said the motorcycle accident took place case near Soi Lat Phrao 48 on Lat Phrao Road on February 20 last year, but the case has seen no progress despite more than a year passing.

According to the family, Warissara worked at a restaurant in the Sukhumvit area and was riding home during heavy rain. The family said the wet, slippery road and reduced visibility were suspected to have contributed to the crash.

A rescue team responded and transported Warissara to a police station rather than a hospital. The rescuers later told relatives she had no visible serious injuries, describing only scratches and swelling on her face.

Photo via Facebook/ อนุวัต จัดให้

Warissara arrived at the police station at about 3pm and remained there until about 5am, when she reportedly suffered a seizure. Police called a rescue team to check her condition, but the family said help did not arrive in time. Warissara was pronounced dead at the station at about 6am.

An autopsy later found Warissara had serious internal injuries, including fractured ribs and ruptured lungs, which were attributed to the crash.

Warissara’s mother, 52 year old Samaporn, told Channel 7 she believed her daughter might have survived if she had received treatment sooner. She said she wanted full details of the rescue operation and did not want the same thing to happen to anyone else.

Photo via Facebook/ อนุวัต จัดให้

Warissara’s sister, 27 year old Nanthicha, said she felt suspicious as Warissara’s mobile phone was initially reported missing before being returned to the family by rescuers after Warissara’s death.

Warissara’s boyfriend, 23 year old Nattaphat, revealed that he worked at the same restaurant and left work at the same time as Warissara, but they rode home separately. He arrived home first and repeatedly called Warissara’s phone, but no one answered.

Nattaphat learned of Warissara’s death the next morning. He questioned why rescuers did not notify him about the crash, despite his repeated calls around the time of the incident.

Photo via Facebook/ อนุวัต จัดให้

The family said they filed complaints against the rescue team and relevant officials, but have seen no progress since then.

Saimai Survive founder Ekkaphop Lueangprasert said he would coordinate with police and government agencies to follow up on the case and seek justice for Warissara and her family.

Ekkaphop also commented on the emergency response, saying accident victims should receive a thorough medical examination at a hospital before any further legal proceedings.

The report compared the case to another incident published on March 1, in which police allegedly mistook stroke symptoms for drunkenness, leaving a Thai man in a coma. His wife is seeking accountability and the matter remains under investigation by relevant departments.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.