Chon Buri bar worker accuses Chinese man of attempted abduction

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 10, 2026, 11:58 AM
942
Photo via Facebook/ Pattana Thepkamol

A female bar worker in Chon Buri accused a Chinese man of trying to abduct her on March 8, saying she was helped by delivery riders and witnesses who intervened.

The woman, 25 year old Orrathai Srisuwan, filed a complaint at Don Hua Lor Police Station and shared her story with the media to issue a warning to other bar girls.

Video footage of the incident, showing witnesses and delivery riders stepping in, circulated on social media. In the clip, a Chinese man wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts was seen pulling Orrathai by the arm. She was heard crying and saying she did not know him personally.

Orrathai said the man had been drinking at a roadside bar where she works and that she was assigned to serve him. She said she carried out her duties as normal and that he stayed only a short time.

Chinese man allegedly tries to take bar girl away
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชลบุรีวันนี้

When the man prepared to leave, Orrathai said she walked him to the front of the bar, as she does with customers. She said the man then used a translation application to ask her to walk with him further. Believing his hotel was nearby, she agreed.

Orrathai said she became suspicious when the man asked her to walk farther away from the bar. She said she stopped and tried to excuse herself to return to work, but the man would not let her go and pulled her along the footpath.

She said she called for help from people she encountered on the street but no one intervened until she reached a Thai couple and three delivery riders, who assisted her.

Thai bar girl accuses Chinese man of trying to abduct her
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชลบุรีวันนี้

Orrathai said she has worked at the bar for several years and had never experienced an incident like this before.

According to a report on the Chon Buri News Today Facebook page, police summoned the Chinese man for questioning and later released him without legal charge.

Orrathai did not pursue further legal action, but warned other bar workers to be cautious around him, saying she believed there may have been a negative intention behind the alleged abduction attempt.

