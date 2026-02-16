Cambodian soldiers accused of setting border forest fires for cover

A Facebook page has claimed that Cambodian soldiers are deliberately setting fires along the frontline forest areas to obscure visibility and move troops and equipment, amid tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The page, Army Military Force, alleged that Cambodian troops were cooperating with local villagers to ignite forest fires, describing the actions not as agricultural clearing but as a “tactical information filtering strategy” (ยุทธวิธีกรองข่าวสาร).

According to the page, the smoke was intended to reduce visibility and create cover for the movement of weapons and personnel.

The page further claimed that Cambodian forces were aware that Thai troops currently hold higher ground and can continuously monitor movements. It also alleged that Thai forces have been intercepting Cambodian radio communications.

Addressing speculation circulating online that the fires were intended to detonate or destroy PMN-2 landmines, the page dismissed that analysis as inconsistent with military tactics.

Cambodian forces possess detailed minefield maps to protect their own personnel and therefore would not need to burn forest areas to clear explosives, the page claimed.

It added that Thai forces had previously seized Cambodian minefield maps when retaking key locations, including Hill 350, Ta Kwai Temple, Hill 677, Ban Sam Lae in Trat province, and other unspecified areas. The page further claimed that Cambodian forces maintain additional reserve minefield maps.

According to the posts, PMN-2 mines are typically placed around Cambodian operational bases and allegedly along Thai patrol routes to target morale and personnel, rather than being scattered randomly throughout the extensive frontline forest areas.

The page noted that the forested border area stretches more than 798 kilometres and covers roughly 1.5 million rai (approximately 2,400 square kilometres).

It also dismissed rumours suggesting Cambodian troops were planning to retake multiple bases or seize provinces in Thailand’s lower northeastern region, describing such claims as far removed from current military realities, given what it characterised as Cambodia’s disadvantaged positioning and force deployment.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Thai authorities regarding the claims made in the posts.

In similar news, social activist Gun Jompalang asserted Thailand’s territorial claim near the Cambodian border in Trat province amid rising tensions. Containers were positioned using cranes and forklifts to cut off shops and resorts run by Chinese nationals in areas recently reclaimed by Thailand after conflict with Cambodia.