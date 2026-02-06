King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day

Locals in Krabi were left stunned yesterday, February 5, after spotting two massive king cobras mating by the roadside in Khlong Thom district just days before Valentine’s Day.

The rare encounter occurred in Khlong Thom Nuea subdistrict, where two king cobras, each measuring an estimated three to four metres long, were seen engaging in mating behaviour along Khlong Chamuang Road near Ban Phaendin Samoe.

Footage of the snakes was shared widely online after a local captured the moment and posted it to social media.

The original poster captioned the video, “We promised to love each other forever. Cobra love near Valentine’s Day, on Khlong Chamuang Road, Phaendin Samoe, Khlong Thom district. A love stop before the turnoff to Bang Kram.”

King cobras are known to be reclusive and typically dwell deep in the forest, making sightings like this uncommon, especially near human settlements.

The display, referred to locally as “plam khor”, a courtship ritual where the snakes entwine, is a natural part of their mating season, which runs from January to April.

The video quickly went viral, drawing fascination from viewers, some of whom referenced local southern Thai beliefs that view king cobras as sacred or spiritual protectors of the land.

Experts note that sightings of king cobras near roads or farmlands have increased due to ongoing deforestation, which has reduced their natural habitat. As a result, cobras are now more commonly seen along forest edges, hillsides, rubber plantations, and fruit orchards.

Officials have reminded the public that king cobras become especially aggressive during mating season and urged anyone who encounters one to keep their distance and alert authorities for safe removal.

In similar news, Pattaya residents were left stunned after a gigantic 4.5-metre king cobra was discovered swimming in a garden pond. The serpent was safely captured by authorities and is set to be released back into the wild, far away from homes.