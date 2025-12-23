Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: December 23, 2025, 10:46 AM
Photo via Facebook: สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว

Thai marines raiding a Chinese-linked casino in Ban Tha Sen, Trat province, discovered lions and bears confined in cages yesterday, December 22, reportedly left without food or water for several days.

The discovery was made during a sweep of the Thamoda casino area and surrounding properties by Royal Thai Marine forces. The compound, located in Ban Tha Sen near the Thai-Cambodian border, had reportedly been used by Cambodian military personnel as a command post.

Acting on reports about foreign operations in the region, troops entered a compound where they found two lions and three bears locked in metal cages inside one of the buildings. The animals appeared severely malnourished, reportedly having gone without food for at least three to four days.

Initial reports suggest the owner is believed to be a Chinese national connected to a casino network operating in the area. Thai troops, unable to safely enter the cages due to the animals’ aggressive behaviour, threw in food and water to ease their hunger temporarily.

The raid followed recent violent clashes in the region, which may have led to the animals being abandoned without care. Military officers have since contacted the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to assist in the urgent rescue and relocation of the animals.

Officials said the operation will likely proceed today, December 23, once the area has been cleared of landmines and safe access is confirmed. Due to the size and structure of the cages, heavy machinery will be required to extract the animals safely.

In a related story, a 60 year old Thai fisherman survived a vicious bear attack that left much of his face torn away. Believed to have been mauled by an Asiatic black bear, he underwent multiple groundbreaking surgeries to rebuild his face using donor cartilage and skin grafts. Within two months, he was able to breathe, eat, and regain basic functions. The case, hailed as a medical triumph, was recently featured in a surgical journal.

 

 

