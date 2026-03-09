CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 9, 2026, 3:34 PM
466 2 minutes read
CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) yesterday, March 8, searched a warehouse in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of dried gecko carcasses and restricted wood.

The CIB’s Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division said investigators had developed information that the site was being used to hide wildlife carcasses and protected wood, with possible links to an international smuggling network.

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse
Photo via Naewna

Officers gathered evidence and obtained a search warrant from Thanyaburi Provincial Court before carrying out a detailed inspection of the premises. During the search, officers found goods packed into boxes and sacks in large quantities.

The seized items include dried gecko carcasses in 414 boxes, with about 300 carcasses per box, and an average weight of about 10 kilogrammes per box, for a total of about 4,140 kilogrammes. Police said this equated to about 124,200 gecko carcasses.

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse
Photo via Naewna

They also found restricted timber products stored in sacks, including fragments of sandalwood and Siamese rosewood in 498 sacks, at about 40 kilogrammes per sack, for a total of about 19,920 kilogrammes, or nearly 20 tonnes.

In addition, police seized finely ground sandalwood and Siamese rosewood in 210 sacks, weighing about 8,400 kilogrammes. The combined weight of the restricted wood found at the warehouse was reported as nearly 30 tonnes.

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse
Photo via Naewna

Two suspects, Rung and Game, were arrested at the warehouse. The pair are reportedly siblings and have rented the property for about four years, using it to store goods awaiting export overseas.

Related Articles

The suspects told officers a customer left gecko carcasses from Satun at the warehouse in August 2025 for Rung to ship to China, but they claimed nothing had been exported. They also said the sandalwood and Siamese rosewood were awaiting export as well.

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse
Photo via Naewna

The search followed an October 2025 case in Chumphon, when police stopped a suspicious enclosed pickup and found 70 boxes of dried gecko carcasses weighing more than 700 kilogrammes.

The shipment contained about 21,000 carcasses, which were seized, and investigators then expanded the case to trace sources and networks.

Investigators said the dried gecko carcasses were allegedly smuggled in from Indonesia, stored at the Lam Luk Ka warehouse to combine shipments, and prepared for export to China.

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse
Photo via Naewna

Geckos are a controlled wild animal, police said, meaning import, possession or trade requires permission. Rung and Game were charged under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 2019 with importing and possessing controlled wildlife without permission.

The source and paperwork for the sandalwood and Siamese rosewood were still being checked, reported Naewna. The suspects and all seized items were handed to investigators, and the inquiry would be expanded to linked networks in Thailand and abroad.

Elsewhere, two suspects were apprehended in Chachoengsao’s Tha Takiab district for hiding protected wood, including 34 logs of Siamese rosewood weighing over two tonnes and valued at nearly 1 million baht, in an abandoned house.

Latest Thailand News
Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition | Thaiger Thailand News

Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition

2 minutes ago
CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse

47 minutes ago
Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter

49 minutes ago
British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained | Thaiger Thailand News

British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained

2 hours ago
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

2 hours ago
Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him

3 hours ago
Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors

3 hours ago
Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

4 hours ago
How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026?

5 hours ago
Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown

5 hours ago
British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large | Thaiger Pattaya News

British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large

5 hours ago
Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family

6 hours ago
Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported

6 hours ago
Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape

6 hours ago
Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists

7 hours ago
Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases

1 day ago
Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals

1 day ago
Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban | Thaiger Thailand News

Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban

1 day ago
British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists

1 day ago
Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police

1 day ago
Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers

2 days ago
Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 9, 2026, 3:34 PM
466 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.