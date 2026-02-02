Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions

Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 2, 2026, 5:10 PM
Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger
Thailand’s foreign minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, today, February 2, called for calm and mutual trust as border tensions with Cambodia remain under close watch ahead of the upcoming general election.

Speaking at Government House following a National Security Council meeting, Sihasak reaffirmed that communication channels with Cambodian authorities remain open, despite recent incidents along the shared border.

While there have been reports of small arms fire and explosions in the border area, Sihasak emphasised that many such events stem from misunderstandings or localised tensions. He noted that discussions continue at the field level, with both sides committed to avoiding provocation and respecting sovereignty.

Thailand, he added, has consistently chosen dialogue over confrontation and is working to build trust with Cambodia through non-interference and constructive communication.

When asked whether the public can be assured of peace ahead of the February 8 election, Sihasak said he had spoken with Cambodian counterparts to emphasise the need for a sustained ceasefire.

Although isolated incidents have occurred, officials are able to clarify the causes behind them and maintain open lines of communication to prevent escalation.

Sihasak admitted that no one could fully guarantee that another skirmish would not happen, but he stressed the importance of working together to prevent unwanted conflict. Should any serious incident arise, Thailand remains prepared to defend its sovereignty.

Responding to reports that Cambodia may have increased troop movements or arms near the border, Sihasak said Thai security officials are monitoring the situation closely. Any clear violation or deliberate intrusion would prompt an appropriate response.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro speaks at ASEAN press conference in Cebu
Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro addresses the media during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat in Cebu, Philippines, on January 29, 2026 | Photo via AP Photo/Jacqueline Hernandez

Amarin TV reported that he also addressed concerns over recent statements made by senior Cambodian officials, which some have interpreted as inflammatory.

During the recent ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Cebu, Philippines, Sihasak urged all parties to avoid rhetoric that could be seen as interference in domestic affairs.

He added that the Thai side has deliberately avoided issuing provocative remarks and expects the same restraint from neighbouring leaders.

In similar news, back in early January, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) briefed foreign military attaché assistants from 22 countries regarding recent military operations along the Thai-Cambodian border, reaffirming its commitment to restraint and civilian safety.

