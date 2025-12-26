Cambodian men charged over attack on Thais in South Korea

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 26, 2025, 1:09 PM
74 1 minute read
Cambodian men charged over attack on Thais in South Korea | Thaiger
Photo via Daniel Bernard on Unsplash

Key insights from the news

  • Four Cambodian men were arrested and charged in South Korea for allegedly attacking two Thai nationals with glass bottles on December 7 in Yeongam county, resulting in injuries to the victims.
  • The assault occurred after the attackers confirmed the victims' nationality, although the suspects claim the confrontation was initiated by the Thai men.
  • The suspects have been indicted for group assault and are being held in custody, with prosecutors opposing their bail due to the seriousness of the charges.
  • The incident is linked to rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, exacerbated by recent military clashes along their shared border, which have resulted in significant casualties and fears of violence among migrant communities in South Korea.

Four Cambodian men were arrested today, December 26, and charged in South Korea after allegedly attacking two Thai nationals with glass bottles on the morning of December 7 in Yeongam county, South Jeolla province.

The assault took place on the morning of December 7 in the Samho-eup area of Yeongam county, South Jeolla province, when a group of four Cambodian men, all believed to be around 30 years old, allegedly attacked two Thai men using glass beer bottles. Both Thai victims sustained injuries.

According to the victims’ testimony to police, the attackers had approached and asked if they were Thai. The men launched the assault as soon as they confirmed their nationality, although the Cambodian suspects insist the Thais started the confrontation.

Following a police investigation, officers in Yeongam were able to identify and arrest all four suspects, who have since been formally indicted and remanded in custody. Prosecutors have charged all four men with group assault resulting in injury and have formally opposed their release on bail.

South Korean media linked the case to escalating border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, citing the historical dispute over the two nations’ shared 817-kilometre border, an unresolved issue that has been going on for over a century.

Recent military clashes along parts of the frontier have reportedly lasted more than two weeks, with at least 41 people killed on both sides, including 22 Thais and 19 Cambodians.

The tensions sparked by the fighting appears to have spilled over into migrant communities living in South Korea, fuelling fears of violence among foreign nationals far from home.

Related Articles

In similar news, three Cambodian youths were arrested in Rayong after a video showing a youth group throwing an explosive and taunting Thai people went viral. The incident came to light when police traced a viral video showing more than 10 youths riding motorcycles on a public road, wielding long machetes and detonating a ping-pong bomb before shouting challenges directed at Thai people.

Thaiger QUIZ
Cambodian Assault Case Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What date did the alleged attack occur in Yeongam county?
  2. 2. What nationality were the two victims of the attack?
  3. 3. How many Cambodian men were arrested in relation to the assault?
  4. 4. What did the Cambodian suspects allegedly use to assault the Thai nationals?
  5. 5. What was the age group of the Cambodian suspects?
  6. 6. What charges were brought against the Cambodian suspects?
  7. 7. What has been linked to the rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia?
  8. 8. How many people were reportedly killed in the recent military clashes?
  9. 9. What recent incident involved Cambodian youths in Rayong?
  10. 10. What fears have emerged among foreign nationals in South Korea due to the tensions?

Latest Thailand News
Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her

2 hours ago
Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple

3 hours ago
Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary

3 hours ago
Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance

20 hours ago
Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi

21 hours ago
India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | Thaiger Bangkok News

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

22 hours ago
Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition | Thaiger Cannabis

Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition

23 hours ago
‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation

24 hours ago
German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht

1 day ago
Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl

1 day ago
German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road

1 day ago
Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband

1 day ago
Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting

1 day ago
Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens

1 day ago
Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya

2 days ago
Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas

2 days ago
Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman

2 days ago
Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok

2 days ago
Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle

2 days ago
Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions

2 days ago
TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January

2 days ago
Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung

2 days ago
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

2 days ago
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 26, 2025, 1:09 PM
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.