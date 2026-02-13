Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea

A Thai single mother from Chaiyaphum was found dead in Mokpo, South Korea, on February 12 after allegedly being assaulted by her Thai boyfriend. South Korean police have taken the man into custody and are pursuing legal action.

The case came to light after the Facebook page ท่านเปา เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ shared details of the incident. The victim was identified as Sunantha Mitrmuat, a woman in her early thirties from O Lo subdistrict in Phu Khieo district, Chaiyaphum province.

Sunantha was a single mother to a four year old son and had travelled to South Korea to work in general labour jobs in order to support her family back home.

According to the page, Sunantha met a fellow Thai worker, identified as Sak, while living in South Korea. The two reportedly lived together as a couple in a dormitory for about one year.

The post described Sak as a heavy drinker who regularly assaulted Sunantha while intoxicated, reportedly punching and kicking her until she lost consciousness on numerous occasions.

Neighbours were said to have become accustomed to the violence and had advised her to leave him. However, she reportedly remained in the relationship due to emotional attachment and a lack of alternatives.

On the night of February 11, Sak was said to have assaulted Sunantha while intoxicated. Believing she had only lost consciousness as she had before, he lay down beside her and slept until morning.

The next morning, he tried to wake her, but she did not respond. Her body was reportedly stiff and covered in bruises. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she had died as a result of severe physical assault.

As a result, South Korean police detained Sak on charges of assault causing death.

Back in Chaiyaphum, Sunantha’s family is struggling financially as her mother reportedly has no money to arrange a funeral. The family is mourning both the loss of a daughter and the impact on her young son.

Relatives have reportedly decided to proceed with cremation in South Korea due to the high cost of repatriating the body to Thailand, estimated at 200,000 to 300,000 baht. The family plans to bring her ashes back to her hometown.

According to the page, the case highlights that life for Thai migrant workers overseas is far from the glamorous image often depicted in television dramas.

The page ended their post by saying undocumented workers may hesitate to report domestic abuse due to fears over their immigration status, while violence within relationships is sometimes dismissed as a private matter within Thai communities.

Elsewhere, a jealous South Korean man allegedly poured hot water over his Thai girlfriend in an attempt to disfigure her so she would be unable to date other men. The victim revealed to her friend that she had been asleep when her boyfriend poured boiling water onto her face.