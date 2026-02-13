Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 13, 2026, 10:43 AM
194 2 minutes read
Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Facebook page ท่านเปา เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ

A Thai single mother from Chaiyaphum was found dead in Mokpo, South Korea, on February 12 after allegedly being assaulted by her Thai boyfriend. South Korean police have taken the man into custody and are pursuing legal action.

The case came to light after the Facebook page ท่านเปา เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ shared details of the incident. The victim was identified as Sunantha Mitrmuat, a woman in her early thirties from O Lo subdistrict in Phu Khieo district, Chaiyaphum province.

Sunantha was a single mother to a four year old son and had travelled to South Korea to work in general labour jobs in order to support her family back home.

South Korean flag waving outdoors under blue sky
Photo via Daniel Bernard on Unsplash

According to the page, Sunantha met a fellow Thai worker, identified as Sak, while living in South Korea. The two reportedly lived together as a couple in a dormitory for about one year.

The post described Sak as a heavy drinker who regularly assaulted Sunantha while intoxicated, reportedly punching and kicking her until she lost consciousness on numerous occasions.

Neighbours were said to have become accustomed to the violence and had advised her to leave him. However, she reportedly remained in the relationship due to emotional attachment and a lack of alternatives.

Sunantha Mitrmuat and her Thai boyfriend involved in assault case in South Korea
Photo via Facebook page ท่านเปา เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ

On the night of February 11, Sak was said to have assaulted Sunantha while intoxicated. Believing she had only lost consciousness as she had before, he lay down beside her and slept until morning.

Related Articles

The next morning, he tried to wake her, but she did not respond. Her body was reportedly stiff and covered in bruises. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she had died as a result of severe physical assault.

As a result, South Korean police detained Sak on charges of assault causing death.

Back in Chaiyaphum, Sunantha’s family is struggling financially as her mother reportedly has no money to arrange a funeral. The family is mourning both the loss of a daughter and the impact on her young son.

Sunantha Mitrmuat
Photo via Facebook page ท่านเปา เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ

Relatives have reportedly decided to proceed with cremation in South Korea due to the high cost of repatriating the body to Thailand, estimated at 200,000 to 300,000 baht. The family plans to bring her ashes back to her hometown.

According to the page, the case highlights that life for Thai migrant workers overseas is far from the glamorous image often depicted in television dramas.

The page ended their post by saying undocumented workers may hesitate to report domestic abuse due to fears over their immigration status, while violence within relationships is sometimes dismissed as a private matter within Thai communities.

Elsewhere, a jealous South Korean man allegedly poured hot water over his Thai girlfriend in an attempt to disfigure her so she would be unable to date other men. The victim revealed to her friend that she had been asleep when her boyfriend poured boiling water onto her face.

Latest Thailand News
Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid

10 minutes ago
ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence | Thaiger Politics News

ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence

15 minutes ago
THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry | Thaiger Events

THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry

22 minutes ago
Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea

52 minutes ago
Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house

1 hour ago
Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5

2 hours ago
Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute

2 hours ago
Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage | Thaiger Thailand News

Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage

18 hours ago
Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day

19 hours ago
ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances | Thaiger Events

ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances

20 hours ago
Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures | Thaiger Thailand News

Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures

20 hours ago
Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo

22 hours ago
Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat

24 hours ago
Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction

1 day ago
Daimler Truck appoints CIBB as official distributor for Thailand’s Mercedes-Benz trucks &#038; buses | Thaiger Automotive

Daimler Truck appoints CIBB as official distributor for Thailand’s Mercedes-Benz trucks & buses

1 day ago
School shooting in Songkhla leaves principal dead, students injured | Thaiger Thailand News

School shooting in Songkhla leaves principal dead, students injured

1 day ago
Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples

2 days ago
Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S. | Thaiger News

Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S.

2 days ago
Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts

2 days ago
Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints

2 days ago
Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself

2 days ago
Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index

2 days ago
Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 13, 2026, 10:43 AM
194 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.