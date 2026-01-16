South Korean man and Thai wife die in crane collapse one day after marriage

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 16, 2026, 10:29 AM
59 2 minutes read
South Korean man and Thai wife die in crane collapse one day after marriage | Thaiger
Photo via สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดศรีสะเกษ

A South Korean man and his Thai wife lost their lives in the Nakhon Ratchasima crane disaster on Wednesday, January 14, one day after their marriage.

Authorities confirmed that a German national and a South Korean man were among 32 people killed when a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in Korat on Wednesday. While the German man’s Thai wife survived the crash, the South Korean man and his Thai spouse both lost their lives at the scene.

The South Korean victim was identified as 37 year old Kim Yongho, while his wife was 35 year old Surattiyakorn “Kai” Kanya. The couple were travelling to Kai’s home province of Si Saket to visit her family when the fatal accident occurred.

According to ThaiRath, funeral rites for the couple were held at Kai’s family home in the Wang Hin district of Si Saket. Family members and relatives were overcome with grief, particularly Kai’s mother, 60 year old Lamyong Kanya, who spoke tearfully to the media.

South Korean man and Thai wife die in crane collapse in Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ ขอขัน เมืองศรี

Lamyong said her daughter and Kim had been together for more than 10 years. Kai later moved to South Korea around four years ago to work as a masseuse and became the main breadwinner for the family, regularly sending money home each month.

She revealed that the couple returned to Thailand in December last year to visit relatives and complete their marriage registration. They officially signed their marriage certificate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 13, just one day before boarding the train in the deadly crane collapse.

South Korean-Thai couple killed in crane-train collision
Photo via Facebook/ ขอขัน เมืองศรี

Lamyong also shared her affection for her South Korean son-in-law, saying Kai had previously been married to a Thai man and had two children. Kim, she said, loved the children as if they were his own.

Related Articles

“I don’t know how we will go on without them,” Lamyong said, urging government agencies to take responsibility and provide proper compensation for the losses caused by reckless negligence.

Nakhon Ratchasima crane collapse kill Thai-South Korean couple
Photo via Matichon

Another Thai couple who perished in the same incident were identified as 59 year old Kriangsak and 58 year old Wantanee. Their three daughters told Channel 7 that their parents were travelling to Ubon Ratchathani to make merit in celebration of their 30th wedding anniversary.

The daughters said their parents’ bodies were severely burned, but they were able to recognise their mother from a gold necklace she was wearing. The family is now awaiting DNA confirmation before proceeding with funeral arrangements.

Thaiger QUIZ
Nakhon Ratchasima Crane Disaster Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What tragic event occurred shortly after the marriage of Kim Yongho and Surattiyakorn Kanya?
  2. 2. How many people were confirmed dead in the crane collapse incident?
  3. 3. What was the nationality of the man who survived the crane disaster?
  4. 4. Where were Kim Yongho and Surattiyakorn Kanya traveling to when the accident occurred?
  5. 5. How long had Kim Yongho and Surattiyakorn Kanya been together before their marriage?
  6. 6. What was Surattiyakorn Kanya's occupation in South Korea?
  7. 7. What did Lamyong Kanya urge government agencies to do after the tragedy?
  8. 8. What occasion were another couple, Kriangsak and Wantanee, celebrating when they perished in the crane disaster?
  9. 9. What did the daughters of Kriangsak and Wantanee use to identify their mother after the accident?
  10. 10. When did Kim Yongho and Surattiyakorn Kanya officially sign their marriage certificate?

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok ranked 3rd best city to visit by New York Times | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok ranked 3rd best city to visit by New York Times

4 seconds ago
South Korean man and Thai wife die in crane collapse one day after marriage | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man and Thai wife die in crane collapse one day after marriage

3 minutes ago
Outrage over illegal sex products and cigarettes sold in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage over illegal sex products and cigarettes sold in Pattaya

41 minutes ago
3 missing passengers in Korat crane-train collision found alive | Thaiger Crime News

3 missing passengers in Korat crane-train collision found alive

47 minutes ago
Phuket unveils ‘Dheveena’ sea goddess sculpture as new landmark | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket unveils ‘Dheveena’ sea goddess sculpture as new landmark

16 hours ago
Train-crane crash claims woman en route to father&#8217;s funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Train-crane crash claims woman en route to father’s funeral

17 hours ago
Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child | Thaiger Thailand News

Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child

17 hours ago
Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent

17 hours ago
The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster | Thaiger Thailand News

The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster

18 hours ago
Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall

18 hours ago
China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy | Thaiger Thailand News

China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy

18 hours ago
Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail | Thaiger Thailand News

Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail

19 hours ago
Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse

19 hours ago
Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs | Thaiger Thailand News

Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs

19 hours ago
Royal Thai Army admits 8 drunk soldiers beat conscript to death | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Army admits 8 drunk soldiers beat conscript to death

20 hours ago
Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite

21 hours ago
UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing

23 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links

23 hours ago
Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri

24 hours ago
The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026 | Thaiger Finance

The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026

24 hours ago
2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road | Thaiger Thailand News

2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road

1 day ago
Anutin rejects 40k payout for victims of crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin rejects 40k payout for victims of crane collapse

1 day ago
SRT to sue contractor after 100m baht Korat train damage | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT to sue contractor after 100m baht Korat train damage

1 day ago
German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 16, 2026, 10:29 AM
59 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.