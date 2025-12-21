Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children

Chalong Police in Phuket are investigating an assault that occurred early yesterday morning in Rawai, resulting in injuries to two Canadian children, allegedly inflicted by their mother, who was later found with self-inflicted injuries.

The incident took place in a house on Soi Saiyuan 11, Moo 7, Rawai, around 12.30am. A neighbour alerted the police after a teenage boy was reportedly attacked inside the residence.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 6 year old girl injured within the home. She was promptly transferred to receive medical treatment with the assistance of emergency responders.

According to a neighbour, the girl’s 13 year old brother had already been taken to Dibuk Hospital due to injuries to his torso. It was reported that both children were attacked by their mother, a Canadian national.

Following the initial report, Chalong Police received further notification from a concerned individual about a woman found with abdominal injuries and displaying incoherent behaviour.

Patrol officers identified the woman as the children’s mother. She was taken into custody and transported under police supervision to Chalong Hospital.

Forensic investigators, along with officers from Phuket Provincial Police, examined the house and reported finding significant bloodstains, particularly in a downstairs bathroom where the younger child is believed to have taken refuge. A knife, suspected to have been used in the attack, was collected as evidence.

All injured individuals are currently receiving medical care, while officers continue to collect statements and forensic evidence. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

Chalong Police Chief Surasak Jaidee stated that the case is being treated as a serious violent incident involving minors, with legal proceedings pending the outcome of the investigation, reported by the Phuket News.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or requires support, contact the Samaritans of Thailand at 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).