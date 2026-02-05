American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack

Pattaya police have summoned three security guards for questioning following a viral video showing an American tourist being assaulted on Pattaya Soi 6. The incident, which took place on the evening of February 2, has drawn mixed opinions online.

Footage shared on social media captured multiple men repeatedly kicking and punching the foreigner on the roadside. At the time, little was known about the circumstances leading up to the confrontation.

The tourist, a 31 year old U.S. national, has since come forward to file a report with Pattaya City Police. He told investigators he had been drinking at a local bar when an argument broke out with bar security over a payment issue.

The dispute escalated, and he was allegedly attacked by several guards who struck him in the face and body.

Three of the guards involved have now been identified and questioned by police: 30 year old Thanwa, 43 year old Khwanchai, and 22 year old Kanokchai. A fourth suspect has yet to appear.

According to the guards, the tourist had refused to pay a 780 baht bar tab despite staff efforts to process the transaction. They claimed that after the man left the venue and headed toward the beach, they followed him to retrieve the payment, resulting in a confrontation that turned physical.

The Pattaya News reported that the guards admitted the altercation got out of hand, but insisted the tourist was the aggressor.

In response, the American man provided what he said was a bank transfer slip confirming he had already paid for the drinks. He alleged that the conflict stemmed from a separate, unresolved dispute involving bar staff.

Pattaya police say they are currently attempting mediation under Thailand’s Dispute Mediation Act. If both sides cannot reach a resolution, the case will be escalated through the courts. Officers have assured the public that the matter will be handled with fairness and transparency.

In similar news, three British men were caught on video attacking an American man on Soi Buakhao, Pattaya, after a bar dispute escalated into a roadside brawl. Both sides later agreed to settle the matter, each paying a 1,000 baht fine.