Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

BURIRAM — Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanvanich has ordered Buriram Airport to implement maximum security measures immediately following unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border on December 7.

The directive requires the Department of Airports (DOA) to operate on a 24-hour high alert status. Authorities will enforce rigorous inspections of all individuals, luggage, and vehicles entering and exiting the airport premises. Minister Mallika emphasized that these measures are crucial to ensure the facility can respond instantly to any emergencies.

The Ministry has also instructed airport officials to coordinate closely with local security agencies, including the police, military, and administrative bodies. Beyond passenger safety, the airport must prepare to serve as a logistic hub for transporting relief supplies to affected residents if the situation escalates.

Danai Ruangsorn, Director-General of the DOA, confirmed that Buriram Airport remains fully operational. However, he advised passengers to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to accommodate the intensified security screening processes. The department has established a dedicated operations center to monitor the situation and report directly to the Ministry of Transport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced that it is closely monitoring the situation to assess risks to aviation safety. The agency confirmed that Thailand has not closed its airspace, and both domestic and international flights continue to operate as scheduled.

However, CAAT has designated specific “Conflict Zones” near the border and instructed all pilots and airlines to strictly avoid these routes. The regulator is working with Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) to manage air traffic and ensure aircraft remain clear of any unsafe areas.

CAAT advises passengers to monitor news updates and flight schedules closely. Any changes to flight operations will be communicated by the respective airlines.