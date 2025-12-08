Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

Buriram Airport raises security to maximum alert amid Thai-Cambodia border tensions. Flights operate normally but passengers are advised to arrive early.

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 8, 2025, 3:20 PM
78 1 minute read
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger

BURIRAM — Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanvanich has ordered Buriram Airport to implement maximum security measures immediately following unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border on December 7.

The directive requires the Department of Airports (DOA) to operate on a 24-hour high alert status. Authorities will enforce rigorous inspections of all individuals, luggage, and vehicles entering and exiting the airport premises. Minister Mallika emphasized that these measures are crucial to ensure the facility can respond instantly to any emergencies.

The Ministry has also instructed airport officials to coordinate closely with local security agencies, including the police, military, and administrative bodies. Beyond passenger safety, the airport must prepare to serve as a logistic hub for transporting relief supplies to affected residents if the situation escalates.

Danai Ruangsorn, Director-General of the DOA, confirmed that Buriram Airport remains fully operational. However, he advised passengers to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to accommodate the intensified security screening processes. The department has established a dedicated operations center to monitor the situation and report directly to the Ministry of Transport.

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | News by Thaiger

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced that it is closely monitoring the situation to assess risks to aviation safety. The agency confirmed that Thailand has not closed its airspace, and both domestic and international flights continue to operate as scheduled.

However, CAAT has designated specific “Conflict Zones” near the border and instructed all pilots and airlines to strictly avoid these routes. The regulator is working with Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) to manage air traffic and ensure aircraft remain clear of any unsafe areas.

Related Articles

CAAT advises passengers to monitor news updates and flight schedules closely. Any changes to flight operations will be communicated by the respective airlines.

Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai ‘copycat’ claims

Latest Thailand News
Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

1 minute ago
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

16 minutes ago
Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes

1 hour ago
Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64 | Thaiger Hot News

Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64

2 hours ago
Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

2 hours ago
Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai &#8216;copycat&#8217; claims | Thaiger News

Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai ‘copycat’ claims

4 hours ago
Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung | Thaiger Crime News

Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung

4 hours ago
Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’ | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’

5 hours ago
Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram | Thaiger Hot News

Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram

5 hours ago
Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns | Thaiger Hot News

Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns

6 hours ago
Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border | Thaiger Hot News

Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border

6 hours ago
Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing | Thaiger Property News

Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing

6 hours ago
December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions

6 hours ago
Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested

1 day ago
French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan | Thaiger Thailand News

French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan

1 day ago
Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19 | Thaiger Tourism News

Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19

1 day ago
Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht

1 day ago
Police question volunteers over journalist&#8217;s death in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Police question volunteers over journalist’s death in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Thai airports to verify baggage scales ahead of holiday travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airports to verify baggage scales ahead of holiday travel

1 day ago
Foreign motorcyclist critically injured in Pattaya-area high-speed curve crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign motorcyclist critically injured in Pattaya-area high-speed curve crash

1 day ago
Thai military warns Myanmar after shells injure civilians in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai military warns Myanmar after shells injure civilians in Tak

1 day ago
Fitness coach Po admits to child discipline incident, offers apology | Thaiger Thailand News

Fitness coach Po admits to child discipline incident, offers apology

1 day ago
PM Anutin sets 14-day recovery deadline for Hat Yai flood aftermath | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin sets 14-day recovery deadline for Hat Yai flood aftermath

1 day ago
Thai Navy boosts Vietnam ties, denies frigate deal claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Navy boosts Vietnam ties, denies frigate deal claims

2 days ago
Cyanide confirmed in Channel 8 reporter&#8217;s body, investigation ongoing | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyanide confirmed in Channel 8 reporter’s body, investigation ongoing

2 days ago
Eastern Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 8, 2025, 3:20 PM
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara