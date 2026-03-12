Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 12, 2026, 11:53 AM
216 2 minutes read
Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from DailyNews and Khaosod

Yesterday, March 11, a mother alleged in a Facebook post that a teacher hit her daughter 10 times at a Chon Buri school as punishment over unfinished work, leaving injuries that required medical attention.

A Facebook user named Aom Aomjai wrote that she returned from work at about 10pm to find her daughter lying down with a fever. The girl said she had been hit by a teacher after failing to complete an assigned task.

According to the mother, the teacher had assigned 59 pages of work, and her daughter completed 49 pages. She questioned the use of physical punishment and said she sends her child to school to learn, not to be hit.

She also posted images that showed wounds on her daughter’s buttocks.

Chon Buri student left with wounds after homework punishment
Photo via DailyNews

Later the same day, reporters visited the student’s home in Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri, where the girl, identified as 15 year old Mook, a Mathayom 3 (Year 10) student at Ban Pa Daeng School, was recovering at home.

Her mother, Aom, said the hospital advised her daughter to stay at home for seven days.

Mook said the incident occurred during the first period at about 8am, when the teacher checked the assignment and found she had completed only 49 out of the 59 pages.

Related Articles
Chon Buri student left with wounds after homework punishment
Photo via Khaosod

The teacher then allegedly told her to lie against a desk and hit her 10 times in two sets of five, adding that other students were punished in the same way.

Mook said one classmate could not endure the punishment and paid another student 100 baht to take the hits instead. She added that she had already completed earlier work and that, although the teacher initially gave a month to finish the assignment, it was checked early after 20 days.

Her mother said she was angry after learning what happened, adding that she had never hit her daughter in that way and questioned why such harsh punishment was used.

DailyNews reported that the mother filed a complaint at Ban Bueng Police Station and asked the teacher not to do the same to other students.

Elsewhere, a family in Kanchanaburi has filed a police complaint after alleging their daughter was given harsh punishment at school for incorrect homework. The child was struck on both arms with a bamboo stick, leaving more than 10 bruises.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan

1 hour ago
Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework

1 hour ago
UK–Thailand AI Conference brings investors and tech leaders together ahead of London Tech Week | Thaiger Technology News

UK–Thailand AI Conference brings investors and tech leaders together ahead of London Tech Week

2 hours ago
Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs

3 hours ago
4 Chinese nationals rescued from human trafficking in Tak | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

4 Chinese nationals rescued from human trafficking in Tak

3 hours ago
An entire overview of the US-Israel war with Iran &#8211; How does it affect Thailand? | Thaiger Thailand News

An entire overview of the US-Israel war with Iran – How does it affect Thailand?

19 hours ago
Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured

19 hours ago
Almost 500 teenagers gather nightly for street racing in Pattani | Thaiger South Thailand News

Almost 500 teenagers gather nightly for street racing in Pattani

20 hours ago
Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures | Thaiger Thai Law News

Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures

20 hours ago
4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man

21 hours ago
Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket

21 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor

22 hours ago
Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked

22 hours ago
Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend

23 hours ago
Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train

23 hours ago
Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple

24 hours ago
Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo

1 day ago
Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark | Thaiger Tourism News

Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark

1 day ago
Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road

1 day ago
Phuket restaurant owner defends refusal to serve Israeli man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner defends refusal to serve Israeli man

1 day ago
Koh Chang monkeys falsely accused of stealing foreigner&#8217;s motorcycle key | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Chang monkeys falsely accused of stealing foreigner’s motorcycle key

2 days ago
Trat loan shark arrested for raping 15 year old debtor&#8217;s daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Trat loan shark arrested for raping 15 year old debtor’s daughter

2 days ago
Video shows police-like man demanding cash fine without paperwork | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows police-like man demanding cash fine without paperwork

2 days ago
Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash

2 days ago
Myanmar national arrested over fuel smuggling in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar national arrested over fuel smuggling in Kanchanaburi

2 days ago
Eastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 12, 2026, 11:53 AM
216 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.