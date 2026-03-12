Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework

Yesterday, March 11, a mother alleged in a Facebook post that a teacher hit her daughter 10 times at a Chon Buri school as punishment over unfinished work, leaving injuries that required medical attention.

A Facebook user named Aom Aomjai wrote that she returned from work at about 10pm to find her daughter lying down with a fever. The girl said she had been hit by a teacher after failing to complete an assigned task.

According to the mother, the teacher had assigned 59 pages of work, and her daughter completed 49 pages. She questioned the use of physical punishment and said she sends her child to school to learn, not to be hit.

She also posted images that showed wounds on her daughter’s buttocks.

Later the same day, reporters visited the student’s home in Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri, where the girl, identified as 15 year old Mook, a Mathayom 3 (Year 10) student at Ban Pa Daeng School, was recovering at home.

Her mother, Aom, said the hospital advised her daughter to stay at home for seven days.

Mook said the incident occurred during the first period at about 8am, when the teacher checked the assignment and found she had completed only 49 out of the 59 pages.

The teacher then allegedly told her to lie against a desk and hit her 10 times in two sets of five, adding that other students were punished in the same way.

Mook said one classmate could not endure the punishment and paid another student 100 baht to take the hits instead. She added that she had already completed earlier work and that, although the teacher initially gave a month to finish the assignment, it was checked early after 20 days.

Her mother said she was angry after learning what happened, adding that she had never hit her daughter in that way and questioned why such harsh punishment was used.

DailyNews reported that the mother filed a complaint at Ban Bueng Police Station and asked the teacher not to do the same to other students.

Elsewhere, a family in Kanchanaburi has filed a police complaint after alleging their daughter was given harsh punishment at school for incorrect homework. The child was struck on both arms with a bamboo stick, leaving more than 10 bruises.