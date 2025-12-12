Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash

Yesterday, December 11, Cambodian authorities paid tribute to a pregnant female soldier who was reportedly killed during a frontline clash with Thai forces.

The Phnom Penh Post reported that Cambodia’s Minister of Women’s Affairs posted a message mourning the loss of 43 year old Mut Saveun, a member of the 67th Tank Battalion. Saveun, who was four months pregnant, was killed during an alleged confrontation with Thai troops in the Boeung Trakoun area on December 10, according to Cambodian officials.

The Cambodian government praised her bravery, stating that she died while defending the frontline and would be remembered for her courage, sacrifice, and love for the nation. Officials said that although she has passed, her actions will live on in the hearts of the Cambodian people.

Saveun reportedly came from a military family and has a husband and a daughter, who is currently in her second year studying English literature at university.

As of now, it remains unclear why a pregnant woman was stationed on the frontlines of the conflict.

On the same day as Saveun’s death, two more Thai soldiers, stationed in Si Saket and Sa Kaeo, lost their lives, bringing the total number of Thai casualties to seven.

Cambodian troops also allegedly targeted Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin that morning, firing BM-21 rockets into the surrounding area and forcing medical staff and patients to evacuate for safety.

The intensifying clashes between the two nations have prompted US President Donald Trump to announce his intention to intervene by phone call. In a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump stated…

“I hate to say this one, named Cambodia-Thailand, and it started up today, and tomorrow I am going to have to make a phone call.”

“Who else could say I’m going to make a phone call and stop a war [between] two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia?”