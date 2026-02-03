Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district

Activist Gun Jomplang reveals a Cambodian woman entered Thailand illegally for the fourth time. She used religious disguise to solicit money in Sukhumvit.

BANGKOK — A prominent Thai social activist has exposed a new tactic used by foreign begging syndicates in Bangkok. In this case, a Cambodian national disguised herself as a local Muslim woman to solicit money from tourists in the Sukhumvit area.

Kanthas Pongpaiboonvej, widely known as “Gun Jomplang,” shared the findings on his Facebook page. He highlighted the evolving methods used by illegal migrants to evade detection. The woman was wearing a hijab to blend in with the local community and appeal to the sympathies of international travelers.

Upon intervention by authorities, the woman was identified as a repeat offender. Despite being arrested and deported to Cambodia three times previously, she admitted to re-entering Thailand illegally. She crossed through a natural border crossing in Sa Kaeo province.

The activist noted that these individuals often return to Bangkok immediately after deportation to resume their activities in high-traffic economic zones. Additionally, he called for the urgent construction of a permanent border fence along the Thai-Cambodian frontier to prevent such chronic illegal crossings.

Data Reveals Cambodian Dominance in Begging Circles

According to the Public Relations Department, authorities arrested 221 beggars in Bangkok between October 2024 and July 2025. Of the 70 foreign nationals detained, 90% were Cambodian.

While numbers dipped slightly in mid-2025 due to border instability, organized begging rings have resurfaced as of February 2026. These syndicates frequently operate in teams and target Sukhumvit and the resort city of Pattaya. Some reports indicate that high-earning individuals can collect up to 10,000 THB (approx. £220) per day. They often use small children to gain sympathy.

Legal Reforms and Public Appeals

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) is currently drafting a new Beggar Control Act. The proposed legislation seeks to significantly increase penalties, as current fines are often lower than the daily income generated by begging.

Government officials continue to urge the public and tourists to stop giving money directly to street beggars to break the financial cycle that fuels these syndicates. Citizens are encouraged to report sightings to the MSDHS 1300 hotline.