Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: February 3, 2026, 10:06 AM
315 1 minute read
Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district | Thaiger

Activist Gun Jomplang reveals a Cambodian woman entered Thailand illegally for the fourth time. She used religious disguise to solicit money in Sukhumvit.

BANGKOK — A prominent Thai social activist has exposed a new tactic used by foreign begging syndicates in Bangkok. In this case, a Cambodian national disguised herself as a local Muslim woman to solicit money from tourists in the Sukhumvit area.

Kanthas Pongpaiboonvej, widely known as “Gun Jomplang,” shared the findings on his Facebook page. He highlighted the evolving methods used by illegal migrants to evade detection. The woman was wearing a hijab to blend in with the local community and appeal to the sympathies of international travelers.

Upon intervention by authorities, the woman was identified as a repeat offender. Despite being arrested and deported to Cambodia three times previously, she admitted to re-entering Thailand illegally. She crossed through a natural border crossing in Sa Kaeo province.

The activist noted that these individuals often return to Bangkok immediately after deportation to resume their activities in high-traffic economic zones. Additionally, he called for the urgent construction of a permanent border fence along the Thai-Cambodian frontier to prevent such chronic illegal crossings.

Data Reveals Cambodian Dominance in Begging Circles

According to the Public Relations Department, authorities arrested 221 beggars in Bangkok between October 2024 and July 2025. Of the 70 foreign nationals detained, 90% were Cambodian.

While numbers dipped slightly in mid-2025 due to border instability, organized begging rings have resurfaced as of February 2026. These syndicates frequently operate in teams and target Sukhumvit and the resort city of Pattaya. Some reports indicate that high-earning individuals can collect up to 10,000 THB (approx. £220) per day. They often use small children to gain sympathy.

Related Articles

Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok's Sukhumvit district

Legal Reforms and Public Appeals

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) is currently drafting a new Beggar Control Act. The proposed legislation seeks to significantly increase penalties, as current fines are often lower than the daily income generated by begging.

Government officials continue to urge the public and tourists to stop giving money directly to street beggars to break the financial cycle that fuels these syndicates. Citizens are encouraged to report sightings to the MSDHS 1300 hotline.

Cambodian beggars in Thailand caught gambling online

Latest Thailand News
Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple

2 hours ago
Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US

2 hours ago
French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Phuket News

French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk

3 hours ago
Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok&#8217;s Sukhumvit district | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district

3 hours ago
Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning

3 hours ago
Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
How to use Binance in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Finance

How to use Binance in Southeast Asia

4 hours ago
Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach

4 hours ago
Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit

19 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

20 hours ago
Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions

20 hours ago
Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school

20 hours ago
Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave

21 hours ago
Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home | Thaiger Thailand News

Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

22 hours ago
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

22 hours ago
Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite

22 hours ago
GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China | Thaiger Thailand News

GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China

23 hours ago
3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi

23 hours ago
Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand&#8217;s advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand’s advance voting

23 hours ago
Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport

24 hours ago
Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour

1 day ago
Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall

1 day ago
Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home

1 day ago
AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May

1 day ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: February 3, 2026, 10:06 AM
315 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara