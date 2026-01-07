South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry

Photo via Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand

Key insights from the news

  • A 37-year-old Thai civil servant was denied entry at Incheon International Airport, leading to public criticism and misinformation about the incident.
  • The South Korean embassy clarified that the woman and her companion lacked hotel reservations and intended to stay with a South Korean man who was not present at the time.
  • Immigration officers denied entry due to the unclear purpose of their visit, and the embassy emphasized that the reasons for denial were communicated clearly in Thai.
  • The embassy warned against spreading false information that could harm diplomatic relations, referencing past incidents where misinformation about entry requirements circulated online.

The South Korean embassy in Bangkok responded to online criticism yesterday, December 6, after a 37 year old Thai civil servant was denied entry at Incheon International Airport, urging the public not to spread misinformation that could harm diplomatic ties.

The woman shared her experience in a Facebook group for independent travellers to Korea, saying she was refused entry without a clear explanation, despite having registered for K-ETA and secured official travel permission. She expressed frustration and said she no longer planned to visit South Korea in the future.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand clarified that the woman and her female companion did not have hotel reservations when entering the country. When questioned, they told officers they intended to stay at the home of a South Korean man, who was said to be the boyfriend of one of the travellers.

However, the man was not in South Korea at the time of their arrival. His mother, who resides in the country, had not been informed of the women’s travel plans or their intention to stay at her home.

Due to the unclear purpose of their visit, South Korean immigration officers decided not to grant them entry. The investigation process was conducted in Thai, with the help of a Thai interpreter. The reasons for the decision were also explained clearly in Thai.

The embassy noted that in past cases, individuals who were denied entry have shared false or one-sided accounts online. These posts often omit key facts and present immigration checks in a negative light.

One previous claim, which went viral, alleged that Thai travellers were turned away for failing to answer questions about the colour of hotel wallpaper or the number of plants in a hotel. The embassy stressed that no such questions were ever asked during that inspection.

The embassy stated that spreading false or distorted information in this way may cause unnecessary concern for Thai travellers and could damage the long-standing relationship between Thailand and South Korea. They urged the public to be cautious when consuming or sharing unverified news from unofficial sources.

In similar news, a foreign tourist took to social media to warn travellers to avoid Don Mueang Airport after immigration officers denied her entry into Thailand.

