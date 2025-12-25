Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition

The popular Facebook page “Drama-addict” shared a distress call from a Taiwanese man. He urgently asked for help regarding his Thai girlfriend, Ms. Araya Pramprom. She currently faces difficult conditions in a Taiwan prison due to poor health and delayed paperwork.

Reports state that authorities arrested Ms. Araya for smuggling cannabis into Taiwan. However, she cooperated fully with Taiwanese police during the investigation. Her information helped officers successfully arrest the entire drug trafficking network.

Consequently, the Taiwan court reduced her sentence under Article 66. She has currently served about five months in prison.

Her Taiwanese boyfriend stated that she has served enough time for the deportation process to begin. However, confusion over paperwork between agencies in both countries halts the progress.

Thai authorities claim they must wait for approval documents from Taiwan. Conversely, Taiwanese authorities say they need approval documents from Thailand first. This creates a deadlock, and no one knows how to proceed.

Her underlying heart condition causes the most concern. She recently started experiencing severe symptoms, including fatigue and panting, inside the prison. Her boyfriend urges relevant agencies to speed up the deportation process. He wants her to receive medical treatment in Thailand as soon as possible.

Initial reports indicate coordination with the Mirror Foundation. However, the parties involved still await clear instructions from government agencies to resolve the document issues.

