Thailand News | Cargo vessel evacuated after attack Near Hormuz, Songkran 2026 Toll Waiver planned for key motorways

Today we’ll be talking about the Thai-flagged shipping vessel that was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, an Air India hard landing at Phuket airport disrupting runway operations, and a little later Don Mueang airport is getting ready automated passport screening to 24/7 service.

A Thai-flagged cargo ship was abandoned after coming under attack shortly after passing through the Strait of Hormuz on March 11. Reports said the strike hit the rear of the vessel, badly damaged the engine room, and triggered a fire that spread onboard. With the ship disabled and conditions worsening, the captain ordered the full evacuation of the crew. All 23 crew members were brought to safety, with no deaths or injuries reported. Officials are still trying to determine who carried out the attack and what weapon was used.

Thailand’s Cabinet has ordered government agencies to work from home as part of a broader response to an energy crunch tied to tensions in the Middle East. Public-facing services are expected to continue operating, but the wider bureaucracy has been told to shift remote until conditions improve. Offices that remain active must keep air-conditioning at 26 degrees Celsius, and officials have also been encouraged to dress more casually to cut energy use. The government has also suspended overseas study trips for state officials, allowing only missions considered essential to go ahead. Universities were described as largely unaffected for now because many are currently on academic break.

An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket was involved in a landing incident that temporarily shut Phuket International Airport’s runway on March 11. Early reports said the Boeing 737 Max 8 made a hard landing, causing a tyre to burst and damaging the nose landing gear. The aircraft was left stuck on the runway, creating delays, diversions, and holding patterns for other flights. Authorities said the plane was carrying 140 people, including passengers and crew, and no injuries were reported. The runway closure remained in effect for several hours while teams worked to secure the aircraft and restore operations.

An opinion piece argues that Rodrigo Duterte’s case at the International Criminal Court has become a long-awaited moment of reckoning for families affected by the Philippines’ drug war. The article says a late-February hearing focused on whether enough evidence exists for the charges against the former president to move to trial. It notes that the case centres on 49 alleged incidents of murder and attempted murder involving 78 victims, including children, during the years when the ICC still had jurisdiction. The writer presents the proceedings as a rare opening for accountability after years of violence, denial, and impunity. Rather than ruling on guilt at this stage, the judges are weighing whether the case should advance further.

A delivery rider in Bangkok has been accused of secretly filming under a female vendor’s skirt while waiting for an order at a drinks shop. The woman shared CCTV footage online and said the incident took place around 1pm on March 7. According to her account, the rider stood behind her while she worked, then appeared to check images on his phone after allegedly taking the shot. The clip sparked anger online, with many urging her to file a police report and others warning women to be more cautious around unfamiliar customers or riders. The case quickly drew wider attention as social media users debated safety and accountability.

A foreign couple drew criticism after posting a photo of themselves kissing in front of Chalong Temple in Phuket. Complaints also centred on the woman’s outfit, which some Thai commenters felt was too revealing for a religious site. The image had originally been shared on Instagram before gaining fresh attention after being reposted by local media pages. Online reaction was split, with some saying the couple showed poor awareness of local customs while others felt the backlash was excessive. The debate broadened into a wider discussion about cultural etiquette, tourism, and how locals should respond to behaviour they see as inappropriate.

Don Mueang International Airport has launched 24-hour automated passport screening for outbound travellers in an effort to speed up immigration processing. The full-time service officially began on March 5 after being tested during limited daytime and evening hours. The automated gates allow eligible passengers to clear immigration without a manual passport stamp, helping to reduce congestion. Airport officials plan to have 31 machines in place by April 2026 as part of the wider rollout. Travellers must meet certain conditions, including passport validity, size limits on belongings, and a minimum height requirement, to use the system.

Thailand’s Department of Highways has proposed waiving motorway tolls for seven days during Songkran 2026, from April 10 to April 16. The measure is designed to ease the heavy holiday traffic that builds as people leave Bangkok and return to their hometowns. The proposal covers major routes including Motorway No. 7, Motorway No. 9, and Motorway No. 81. Officials say the move is meant to improve traffic flow, reduce travel costs, and make journeys more convenient during one of the country’s busiest travel periods. It is also expected to help cut fuel use and reduce air pollution during the holiday rush.