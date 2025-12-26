What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 26 to 28)

Bangkok between Christmas and New Year is a weird little pocket of time where nobody knows what day it is and plans are made entirely on vibes. Offices are half asleep, group chats are suddenly active again, and the city feels lighter, looser, ready to be wandered. This is when Bangkok really shines, with pop up markets, art shows, parties that don’t take themselves too seriously and long afternoons that turn into nights without warning.

Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this last weekend of 2025.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 26 to 28)

‘Weekend & Lifestyle’ at Princess’s Cup Thailand 2025

Date & Time: Friday, December 26 to December 28

Location: 2nd Cavalry Division King’s Royal Guard (BTS Sanam Pao)

Price: Free

Princess’s Cup Thailand is doing something a little different this weekend, turning the grounds into an easygoing outdoor hangout with shopping, food and music woven around the equestrian action. You can wander through a flea market packed with home decor, handmade pieces and lifestyle finds, then drift over to the food bazaar for comfort eats, street food and chef driven dishes.

There’s plenty of space to sit on the grass, picnic with friends and let the afternoon roll into evening. As the sun dips, live bands and DJs take over with everything from jazz to disco and electronic sounds. Best part, it’s free to enter and pets are welcome, so bring the whole crew along.

Bangkok Uncovered & Beyond Vol.6 at The Sukhothai Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, December 27 and Sunday, December 28, 2pm to 9pm

Location: The Sukhothai Garden, The Sukhothai Bangkok

Priece: Free entry

Christmas shopping gets a lovely upgrade at this garden market in the heart of Bangkok. You wander between stalls filled with handmade gifts, festive treats and things you actually want to take home. There’s live entertainment drifting through the garden, plenty of food to snack on and a relaxed crowd that makes it easy to hang around longer than planned. The best part is that every baht spent goes towards supporting communities across the city, helping fund libraries, study centres and local projects.

Adult Xmas Dinner at The Fig Lobby Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, December 27, 7pm

Location: The Fig Lobby

Price: 4,900 baht per person

Christmas gets a grown up glow up here. This is an adults only dinner that skips carols and jumps straight into a bold night out. You sit down to a five course menu that goes from burrata and beef carpaccio through stuffed turkey and lobster pasta, then finishes sweet with macarons and chocolate. Wine keeps flowing all night, so no one is watching the clock.

Between courses, Madame Rouge takes over with live performances that feel playful and a little cheeky, while a DJ keeps the energy moving without shouting for attention. The room stays intimate, low lit and very much not family friendly. It is festive, confident and dressed up for people who want Christmas to feel fun again. Perfect for friends who want dinner, drinks and a show in one go, without doing anything by the book.

Lost & Found at The Corner House Bangkok

Date & Time: Until Sunday, December 28

Location: The Corner House

Price: Free entry

This one is for anyone who still has a soft spot for the 90s. Lost and Found at The Corner House is a laid back flea market that pulls together art lovers, fashion kids, film fans and anyone who enjoys a good wander. You can browse through vintage pieces and curious finds, then drift into workshops that change through the day, from crafts to hands on creative sessions. There are film screenings picked by Documentary Club, DJs spinning familiar 90s tracks, and a Riso photobooth turning out keepsakes you will actually want to keep.

Description Without a Place by Absalon at Bangkok Kunsthalle

Date & Time: Until May 31, 2026

Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle

Price: Free entry

Description Without Place brings the work of Absalon to Thailand for the first time, showing all six of his Cells as full scale structures. These stark living spaces were built to match the artist’s own body, asking quiet but pointed questions about how we live and how much space we really need. There is nothing decorative here. No comfort tricks. Just tight rooms that make you slow down and notice your own movements. Curated by Stefano Rabolli Pansera, the show feels personal and confronting in a calm way. It turns the idea of home into something active, almost demanding, and leaves you thinking about belonging without spelling anything out.

If you’re not ready to jump straight into New Year chaos, this is the sweet spot. These events are made for drifting, snacking, people watching and letting the city surprise you a little before the countdown noise kicks in.