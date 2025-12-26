What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 26 to 28)

Your very good excuse to log off, leave the house and let Bangkok carry you through the last festive weekend of the year

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: December 26, 2025, 12:01 PM
131 4 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 26 to 28) | Thaiger
'Weekend & Lifestyle' at Princess's Cup Thailand 2025

Bangkok between Christmas and New Year is a weird little pocket of time where nobody knows what day it is and plans are made entirely on vibes. Offices are half asleep, group chats are suddenly active again, and the city feels lighter, looser, ready to be wandered. This is when Bangkok really shines, with pop up markets, art shows, parties that don’t take themselves too seriously and long afternoons that turn into nights without warning.

Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this last weekend of 2025.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 26 to 28)

Event Date Location Highlight
‘Weekend & Lifestyle’ at Princess’s Cup Thailand 2025 December 26 to 28 2nd Cavalry Division King’s Royal Guard (BTS Sanam Pao) A relaxed outdoor hang with flea market finds, comfort food, live music and space to picnic with friends.
Bangkok Uncovered & Beyond Vol.6 December 27 and 28 The Sukhothai Garden, The Sukhothai Bangkok A festive garden market mixing handmade gifts, live entertainment and food, with proceeds supporting local communities.
Adult Xmas Dinner at The Fig Lobby December 27 The Fig Lobby Bangkok An adults only five course dinner with free flow wine, live performances and a confident late night mood.
Lost & Found at The Corner House Until December 28 The Corner House Bangkok A 90s leaning flea market with vintage finds, workshops, film screenings and DJs spinning familiar tracks.
Description Without a Place by Absalon Until May 31, 2026 Bangkok Kunsthalle A rare chance to walk through Absalon’s full scale Cells and reflect on space, movement and how we live.

‘Weekend & Lifestyle’ at Princess’s Cup Thailand 2025

'Weekend &amp; Lifestyle' at Princess's Cup Thailand 2025
‘Weekend & Lifestyle’ at Princess’s Cup Thailand 2025

Date & Time: Friday, December 26 to December 28

Location: 2nd Cavalry Division King’s Royal Guard (BTS Sanam Pao)

Price: Free

Princess’s Cup Thailand is doing something a little different this weekend, turning the grounds into an easygoing outdoor hangout with shopping, food and music woven around the equestrian action. You can wander through a flea market packed with home decor, handmade pieces and lifestyle finds, then drift over to the food bazaar for comfort eats, street food and chef driven dishes.

There’s plenty of space to sit on the grass, picnic with friends and let the afternoon roll into evening. As the sun dips, live bands and DJs take over with everything from jazz to disco and electronic sounds. Best part, it’s free to enter and pets are welcome, so bring the whole crew along.

Related Articles

Bangkok Uncovered & Beyond Vol.6 at The Sukhothai Bangkok

Bangkok Uncovered &amp; Beyond
Bangkok Uncovered & Beyond. Image via The Sukhothai Platinum

Date & Time: Saturday, December 27 and Sunday, December 28, 2pm to 9pm

Location: The Sukhothai Garden, The Sukhothai Bangkok

Priece: Free entry

Christmas shopping gets a lovely upgrade at this garden market in the heart of Bangkok. You wander between stalls filled with handmade gifts, festive treats and things you actually want to take home. There’s live entertainment drifting through the garden, plenty of food to snack on and a relaxed crowd that makes it easy to hang around longer than planned. The best part is that every baht spent goes towards supporting communities across the city, helping fund libraries, study centres and local projects.

Adult Xmas Dinner at The Fig Lobby Bangkok

Adult Xmas Dinner at The Fig Lobby Bangkok
Adult Xmas Dinner. Image via The Fig Lobby Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, December 27, 7pm

Location: The Fig Lobby

Price: 4,900 baht per person

Christmas gets a grown up glow up here. This is an adults only dinner that skips carols and jumps straight into a bold night out. You sit down to a five course menu that goes from burrata and beef carpaccio through stuffed turkey and lobster pasta, then finishes sweet with macarons and chocolate. Wine keeps flowing all night, so no one is watching the clock.

Between courses, Madame Rouge takes over with live performances that feel playful and a little cheeky, while a DJ keeps the energy moving without shouting for attention. The room stays intimate, low lit and very much not family friendly. It is festive, confident and dressed up for people who want Christmas to feel fun again. Perfect for friends who want dinner, drinks and a show in one go, without doing anything by the book.

Lost & Found at The Corner House Bangkok

Lost &amp; Found at The Corner House Bangkok
Lost & Found. Image via The Corner House Bangkok

Date & Time: Until Sunday, December 28

Location: The Corner House

Price: Free entry

This one is for anyone who still has a soft spot for the 90s. Lost and Found at The Corner House is a laid back flea market that pulls together art lovers, fashion kids, film fans and anyone who enjoys a good wander. You can browse through vintage pieces and curious finds, then drift into workshops that change through the day, from crafts to hands on creative sessions. There are film screenings picked by Documentary Club, DJs spinning familiar 90s tracks, and a Riso photobooth turning out keepsakes you will actually want to keep.

Description Without a Place by Absalon at Bangkok Kunsthalle

Description Without a Place by Absalon at Bangkok Kunsthalle
Description Without a Place by Absalon. Image via Bangkok Kunsthalle

Date & Time: Until May 31, 2026

Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle

Price: Free entry

Description Without Place brings the work of Absalon to Thailand for the first time, showing all six of his Cells as full scale structures. These stark living spaces were built to match the artist’s own body, asking quiet but pointed questions about how we live and how much space we really need. There is nothing decorative here. No comfort tricks. Just tight rooms that make you slow down and notice your own movements. Curated by Stefano Rabolli Pansera, the show feels personal and confronting in a calm way. It turns the idea of home into something active, almost demanding, and leaves you thinking about belonging without spelling anything out.

If you’re not ready to jump straight into New Year chaos, this is the sweet spot. These events are made for drifting, snacking, people watching and letting the city surprise you a little before the countdown noise kicks in.

Latest Thailand News
Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her

2 hours ago
Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple

3 hours ago
Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary

3 hours ago
Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance

20 hours ago
Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi

20 hours ago
India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | Thaiger Bangkok News

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

22 hours ago
Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition | Thaiger Cannabis

Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition

22 hours ago
‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation

23 hours ago
German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht

24 hours ago
Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl

1 day ago
German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road

1 day ago
Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband

1 day ago
Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting

1 day ago
Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens

1 day ago
Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya

2 days ago
Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas

2 days ago
Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman

2 days ago
Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok

2 days ago
Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle

2 days ago
Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions

2 days ago
TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January

2 days ago
Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung

2 days ago
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

2 days ago
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

2 days ago
Bangkok TravelEventsLifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: December 26, 2025, 12:01 PM
131 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia