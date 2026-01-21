Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 21, 2026, 3:26 PM
Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from The Pattaya News

A transgender woman was seriously injured this morning, January 21, after being attacked by an unidentified man with a broken glass bottle on Pattaya Beach. The incident occurred at around 1.50am and was later reported to Pattaya City Police.

Officers from Pattaya Police Station arrived at the scene alongside rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, and found a group of transgender women visibly shaken, one of whom had suffered a serious injury.

The victim, identified as 22 year old Sila from Khon Kaen province, had sustained a serious laceration to her right hand caused by a jagged glass shard. She was given immediate first aid before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

According to Sila’s account to police, she and her friends had been standing along the beachfront when a man, described as muscular and of unknown nationality, approached and questioned them about their presence. Sila explained they were working, offering companionship services, and a conversation followed about fees for entertainment.

After failing to reach an agreement, the man reportedly walked away but returned moments later carrying a wooden stick approximately two metres long. He then allegedly chased the group and attempted to assault them.

Sila said the man proceeded to smash a glass bottle, turning it into a sharp weapon, and used it to slash her hand before fleeing the scene.

Police have collected witness statements and initiated a manhunt. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of their ongoing investigation.

The Pattaya News reported that as of now, no arrest has been made, but police say the suspect will face legal action once apprehended.

Similarly, on January 9, a violent brawl between two women broke out along Pattaya Beach, leaving one of them injured after being stabbed with a sharp metal object.

Crime News
Pattaya News
Thailand News
Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 21, 2026, 3:26 PM
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.