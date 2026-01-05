Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents
What was meant to be a New Year holiday in South Korea ended before it started for a Thai woman, after immigration officers at Incheon Airport denied her entry despite meeting all entry requirements.
The incident occurred at Incheon International Airport, where the 37 year old woman, a government employee from Loei province, claimed she was stopped and turned away by an unfriendly immigration officer without clear explanation. She shared her story anonymously on the Facebook page “เที่ยวเกาหลีด้วยตัวเอง” (Travel Korea Independently), expressing her disappointment.
In her post, she said…
“I feel extremely upset and disappointed about this trip. Korean immigration had no clear reason for investigating me at all, especially the female officer at the central desk. I don’t know what she was in a bad mood about, but she snapped at me for no reason.”
“I had a clear travel plan and a stable job as a government official. Everything was clear, and I had documents to prove it.”
“In the end, I was denied entry. I should have gone to Japan instead. I really shouldn’t have wasted my time coming here. I’m very disappointed. Not a single won that I exchanged was used. #Incheon #BanKorea”
Netizens’ opinions are split on this incident, with some sympathising, while others note that the post was anonymous and lacked verifiable details. Comments also pointed out that being a government officer does not automatically guarantee entry, as there have been cases of officials overstaying or working illegally in foreign countries due to personal debt, reported Dailynews.
The incident has highlighted discussions about immigration scrutiny in South Korea, especially for Thai travellers, who have faced increased restrictions in recent years.
