Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 5, 2026, 11:31 AM
54 1 minute read
Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: เที่ยวเกาหลีด้วยตัวเอง

Key insights from the news

  • A 37-year-old Thai woman was denied entry to South Korea at Incheon Airport despite having valid travel documents and a stable job as a government employee.
  • She expressed her frustration on social media, stating that the immigration officer provided no clear reason for her denial and was unfriendly during the encounter.
  • Public reactions to her post were mixed, with some sympathizing and others questioning the lack of verifiable details and emphasizing that government employment does not guarantee entry.
  • The incident has sparked discussions about the heightened immigration scrutiny faced by Thai travelers to South Korea, reflecting broader concerns about entry restrictions in recent years.

What was meant to be a New Year holiday in South Korea ended before it started for a Thai woman, after immigration officers at Incheon Airport denied her entry despite meeting all entry requirements.

The incident occurred at Incheon International Airport, where the 37 year old woman, a government employee from Loei province, claimed she was stopped and turned away by an unfriendly immigration officer without clear explanation. She shared her story anonymously on the Facebook page “เที่ยวเกาหลีด้วยตัวเอง” (Travel Korea Independently), expressing her disappointment.

In her post, she said…

“I feel extremely upset and disappointed about this trip. Korean immigration had no clear reason for investigating me at all, especially the female officer at the central desk. I don’t know what she was in a bad mood about, but she snapped at me for no reason.”

“I had a clear travel plan and a stable job as a government official. Everything was clear, and I had documents to prove it.”

“In the end, I was denied entry. I should have gone to Japan instead. I really shouldn’t have wasted my time coming here. I’m very disappointed. Not a single won that I exchanged was used. #Incheon #BanKorea”

Screenshot of Facebook post by Thai woman denied entry at Incheon Airport
Photo via Facebook: เที่ยวเกาหลีด้วยตัวเอง

Netizens’ opinions are split on this incident, with some sympathising, while others note that the post was anonymous and lacked verifiable details. Comments also pointed out that being a government officer does not automatically guarantee entry, as there have been cases of officials overstaying or working illegally in foreign countries due to personal debt, reported Dailynews.

Related Articles
Others with experience travelling to South Korea suggested that travellers presenting clear proof of employment, such as an official ID card or official (blue) passport, and who can clearly communicate with immigration officers, are generally granted entry without issue.

The incident has highlighted discussions about immigration scrutiny in South Korea, especially for Thai travellers, who have faced increased restrictions in recent years.

In similar news, a Thai illegal worker in South Korea sought help from a migrant support centre after losing two fingers in a workplace accident, but is still receiving no compensation.

Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on Thai Woman's Immigration Incident in South Korea
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What event was the Thai woman trying to attend in South Korea?
  2. 2. Where did the incident with the immigration officers take place?
  3. 3. How did the Thai woman describe the immigration officer who denied her entry?
  4. 4. What did the woman claim to have that proved her eligibility to enter South Korea?
  5. 5. What platform did the woman use to share her experience?
  6. 6. What was a key reason some netizens doubted the woman's account?
  7. 7. What did some commenters suggest could help travelers gain entry to South Korea?
  8. 8. What has been highlighted by this incident regarding Thai travelers?
  9. 9. What did the woman express about her experience in her post?
  10. 10. What unfortunate incident was mentioned regarding another Thai worker in South Korea?

Latest Thailand News
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

4 seconds ago
Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents

2 minutes ago
Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate

19 minutes ago
Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns

39 minutes ago
Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault

55 minutes ago
Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC | Thaiger Thailand News

Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC

58 minutes ago
Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police

1 hour ago
YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police | Thaiger Hot News

YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police

2 hours ago
Thailand Human Trafficking Police Crackdown Overview | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Human Trafficking Police Crackdown Overview

18 hours ago
Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family

18 hours ago
Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village

19 hours ago
Pattaya Bank Account Scam: Chinese Suspects Arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya Bank Account Scam: Chinese Suspects Arrested

19 hours ago
Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown

19 hours ago
Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung

20 hours ago
Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road | Thaiger Thailand News

Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road

20 hours ago
Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030

20 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained

21 hours ago
Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice | Thaiger Thailand News

Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice

21 hours ago
Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Green sea turtle Phuket Karon beach nesting event | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Green sea turtle Phuket Karon beach nesting event

23 hours ago
Power bank explosion injures woman in market | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank explosion injures woman in market

23 hours ago
Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’ | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’

24 hours ago
Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident

24 hours ago
Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home

1 day ago
Thai Cambodian Border Dispute: Army Reaffirms Sovereignty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Cambodian Border Dispute: Army Reaffirms Sovereignty

1 day ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 5, 2026, 11:31 AM
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.