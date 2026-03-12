Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear

A family in Lamphun province raised concerns about possible foul play after a 27 year old woman was found seriously injured in a roadside forest wearing only underwear.

The woman, identified only as Fern, was discovered by a passing motorist on the side of the Chiang Mai-Lampang Highway on March 7, after her family lost contact with her on March 6. She was reported to be in critical condition. Her motorcycle was found overturned nearby.

The man who found her told police he first noticed the overturned motorcycle while travelling along the highway. He said he was startled because it was the same model as his daughter’s bike, prompting him to stop and check.

He said he then found Fern lying face down near the motorcycle. He initially believed the victim was male because she was not wearing a top, and only realised she was a woman when he moved closer. He contacted a rescue team to take Fern to the hospital.

Fern was initially believed to have crashed while riding home from an entertainment venue in Lamphun. CCTV footage from the venue reportedly showed her leaving alone on her motorcycle at about 2am, before she lost contact with her family.

However, her family said they were uncertain whether the incident was a simple accident and suspected she may have been attacked and sexually assaulted.

They said Fern’s motorcycle showed signs of damage at the rear, and some areas appeared to have been struck by a hard object.

The family also said they did not believe an accident alone would explain why Fern was found wearing only underwear, and suggested the crash may have been staged to conceal an assault.

Channel 7 reported that Fern has not yet been able to provide information to investigators. Police are reviewing additional CCTV footage covering her movements, including from when she left her accommodation for the entertainment venue and the route after she left.

