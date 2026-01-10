Thai woman alleges forced labour after scam led her to Cambodia

A Thai woman has reported to police that she was deceived into travelling to Cambodia, where she was detained, forced to work for a scam operation, and later released after her bank accounts were frozen.

The account was given on January 10, 2026, at 6.22pm, when the woman, identified as Ms. Aim, 35, met officers at the Technology Crime Reporting Centre under Lopburi Provincial Police. Her statement was received by Pol Col Prawit Yongyuth, superintendent of investigations.

Ms. Aim, who is from Khon Kaen province, told police she was contacted about a job in Cambodia in a product scanning role, with a promised salary of 18,000 baht per month. She said she was instructed to open two bank accounts in advance, which she was told were required for salary payments.

She said she was later collected by car and taken to a resort in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, where several other people were waiting. From there, the group crossed into Cambodia through an unofficial border route.

According to her account, Cambodian soldiers opened fire during the crossing. The guide escaped, while Ms. Aim and four others were detained and handed to Cambodian police. She said she believed they would be returned to Thailand, but instead they were transferred to a criminal group operating near the border.

Ms. Aim told police she was forced to work without pay and held with other Thai nationals. She said the group was later moved after a nearby building used by the operation was attacked. Computers were removed, and the group was transported to another location in Poipet.

At the second site, she said she was required to undergo facial scanning to open additional bank accounts and assist with financial transfers. She claimed large sums of money moved through the system daily, involving currency conversions. She said transfers reaching 500 million baht triggered internal notifications.

Ms. Aim stated that those who resisted were assaulted, and some detainees were never seen again. She said she was eventually released after her bank accounts were frozen, making her unusable to the group. She was dropped near a sugarcane field and walked until she reached the Thai border, where she encountered Thai soldiers.

Her account was first reported by Khaosod, and police said the information would be used to support ongoing investigations into cross-border technology crime networks.